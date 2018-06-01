5 red flags to look out for before the first date

news

Nailing down a date is very difficult

He is readily available online for chatting but when it comes to planning an actual date, he is indisposed.

It is taking forever for him to agree to a proposed date and time. You enjoy talking to them and genuinely want to meet them, but they are dragging their feet, you must know that they want to there for you when you’re in a relationship with them.

They open a lot before you meet them

Good pre-dating manners involve getting to know each other especially when you are chatting online. Some men think unpacking all their darkest secrets, is a shortcut to intimacy.

You do not have to share anything with a stranger. Take your time to know if they are trustworthy before you tell them your secrets.

They insist on a place close to their house

First off, anyone who knowingly picks a place that's super close to them but a trek for you is legitimately inconsiderate. Ideally, on the first couple of dates, lovers should meet and have fun at a spot halfway between you both. It could also be that they are too lazy to make an effort for a date or they want to pull the "well, my house IS right there" move.

Their messages are already way too sexual

Sending seductive messages to someone you haven’t seen before is quite disrespectful unless the person is comfortable with it. Asking what she is wearing when they've literally never seen her in person before means you just want to sleep with her.

They post unpleasant things on social media

He tries to show you the best version of himself but when you search for his posts on social media is all about a tirade of sexist, fat-shaming jokes on their Twitter. Think about it carefully before you take next step.

Consider yourself lucky that you saw it before you wasted your time with someone who would not be a good fit.