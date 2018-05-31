Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 smart ways to find out if your partner is cheating on you


Does your instinct tell you your lover is cheating on you?

You have this vibe that something is going on. You don’t know what it is, but something tells you that your man or your woman is cheating with another person.

The good news is that there are also ways to investigate a possible betrayal. They are not all “smart”, but it is good to know just in case, and above all, to know how to defend yourself in case of suspicion.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 smart ways to find out if your partner is cheating on you.

1. Drop by unannounced

Every now and then, drop by without a heads up to their place or come home early. Don’t make it obvious that you’re just spying on them. Instead, always have a great excuse to walk in unannounced. If your partner is cheating on you, the first thing they’d do instead of welcoming you with a smile is hide something or appear surprised or even angry.

READ ALSO:5 signs your boyfriend is cheating on you

2.  Check their trash can

The garbage is a perfect place cheaters dispose of things. And sometimes, it also has a lot of clues. Chances are, there may be used condoms or tissues with weird fluid stains in it. In other scenarios another person’s photo or a little snippet of information that could be of some use.

3.  Change your sleeping habits

If your partner’s cheating on you, their sleeping habits may change almost overnight. They may stay up longer using the excuse of work, or you may catch them sneaking around the house late at night. Pretend like you’re asleep as soon as you hit the bed, and try to see if your partner’s up to something. Do they get out of bed for long periods of time?

READ ALSO:How to get over cheating and stay with your partner

4.  Spy on their phone

 Does your partner carry their cell phone with them wherever they go, even if it’s a trip to the loo? If that’s happening in your relationship, there’s a good chance your partner’s up to something. Take a peek into their cell phone when you get the chance, especially when they’ve put the phone on charge.

5. Create a fake profile

Create a fake profile and log on to websites that promote cheating spouses and see if your partner’s Using one of them. Or for starters, just create a fake Facebook profile and add a lot of random friends to make your account seem legitimate.

