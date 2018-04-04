Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

How to get over cheating and stay with your partner


How to get over cheating and stay with your partner

Everybody deserves a second chance. Read these tips if you want to repair your relationship with a cheating partner.

  • Published:
26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat

26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat
  • You need to make a decision

When someone cheats on you, you need to make that is best for you. Think carefully before you make the final verdict especially when children are involved. The situation affects them too. There is a long road ahead if you decide to repair your relationship or break up.

  • Don’t blame yourself

Don’t blame yourself, because a relationship has two people involved, not just you. It can only work when the parties involved are committed, dedicated, trustworthy, supportive and ready to compromise.

Everybody makes mistakes. Maybe you might be caught up in the work that you forgot to spend time with your family. They should have communicated to you instead of hurting you so badly.

  • Talk to your partner

Have a face-to-face discussion with your partner and tell them exactly how you feel. Try to calm down and let them tell you how they feel as well if you truly want to understand how to get over someone cheating on you.

Communication with your partner is essential after they cheat on you, whether you stay with them or not. They need to know how their actions affected you, and you need closure with what happened.

  • Don’t rush it

If you want to repair your relationship, it will take time for your heart to heal. Staying under the same roof, sharing things or eating on the same dining table wouldn’t change how you’re feeling right now.

It can take months and months of healing before you start to feel better. So, don’t rush it, just all you have lived to love them unconditionally, you also need to go through the process at your own pace.

  • Don’t necessarily listen to your family and friends

Obviously, your family and close friends don’t want to see you hurt, so they will try to cheer you up and hook you up with other people which isn’t a bad idea.

Plus, if you choose to stay with your partner instead of breaking up, you’ll probably hear an earful from your friends.

It’s not their life, it’s yours. Listen to what they have to say, but, eventually, you’re the one that will make the decision, not them.

