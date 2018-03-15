Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual


Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

A sapiosexual is someone who is attracted to a person’s intellect way more than their body.

  • Published:
5 signs she is using you to get over her ex play

5 signs she is using you to get over her ex
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Every parent wants their daughter to date a smart man. A guy who is very knowledgeable, well-mannered and has a way around every conversation.

Are you familiar with the dating term sapiosexual or sapiosexuality? A sapiosexual is someone who is attracted to a person’s intellect way more than their body.

They get turned on by wit, intelligence, and a quick mind, and they’d rather listen to you flex your verbal dexterity than watch you flex your quads at the gym.

Here are signs that you might be dating a sapiosexual.

READ ALSO: 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love

  • Bookstore over bar

Books bring the world to our feet. His idea of a perfect date is moving from one store to another or checking online bookshop to recommend books for your date to read. You might need up narrating your favorite book instead of enjoying the moment.

  • Great conversation over sex

Not because he doesn’t love sex or a one-night stand, he always has something to talk about from feminine related issues to sports and what’s buzzing in the entertainment. He is the repository of news.

  • Intellectual beauty over luxurious things

He doesn’t rate a person’s accomplishment by their physical assets with those hefty prices. He measures success by what they know and what invigorates them to personal greatness.

He is not looking for a smart narcissist; he makes acquaintances with people who have a zest for knowledge, learning, and discussion.

READ ALSO:6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands

  • Quality over trends

Individual taste or preference is important. He tends to value substance over what is popular. Change is necessary but he doesn’t switch his lifestyle to meet a certain standard because you proposed.

He research takes into consideration all the possible risk involved before he finally makes a decision.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wedding Tips: 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Personality Check: Check out what your birth month says about you Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about you
Wedding Tips: 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love Wedding Tips 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love
Photo: Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday
Celebrity Baby: Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Celebrity Wedding: Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship Lifestyle Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship
Relationship: 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship Relationship 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship
Lifestyle: 5 Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding Expenses Lifestyle 5 Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding Expenses



Top Articles

1 Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about youbullet
2 Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoonbullet
3 Wedding Tips Check out 7 Ghanaian brides who look radiant in natural...bullet
4 Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthdaybullet
5 Wedding Tips 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would...bullet
6 Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s...bullet
7 Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's...bullet
8 Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before...bullet
9 Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights...bullet

Related Articles

Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about you
Wedding Tips 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love
Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday
Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing a wedding gown
Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands
Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony
Relationship Tips 5 ways to make a lady feel loved in a relationship

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a...bullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
4 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
5 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
6 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
7 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
8 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without...bullet
9 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
10 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Ameyaw Debrah and his wife, Akua Darkoa
Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony
'I got my first weave and it turned me into a sex goddess'
Sex & Relationships 'I got my first weave and it turned me into a sex goddess'
Couple
Relationship Tips 5 ways to make a lady feel loved in a relationship
26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat
Marriage Tips 4 ways to make up after cheating on your husband