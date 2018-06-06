Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever


5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever

Unless you aren't ready to date, you can easily find a partner online by downloading few dating apps.

Finding a partner has become easier than shopping online. You don't have sit for hours at the bars anymore waiting for the perfect man or woman.

All you need is a smartphone, download few dating apps and upload your picture.  Keep swiping and you will see the profile picture that will melt your heart right away.

Here are five ways that technology has changed dating forever.

  • You can easily spy on your partner

Technology to some extent has curbed cheating. Once mutual friends see a man with another woman, they can easily take a photo or video and forward to his wife or girlfriend.

Also, one can easily monitor people who like and comment on their partner’s page, study their profile and make a decision where are good friends or home wreckers.

  • Fulfill your sexual fantasies

With the numerous dating apps available on your play store, one can easily download and check with different people.

After getting to know each other, you can delve into your sexual fantasies; what turns you on, favorite sex positions and things you wish to try. Before you meet physically and start dating, things will fall into place perfectly.

  • You can date from your room

One can easily date someone online and get laid without physical contact. With the introduction of sex toys for couples in a long distance relationship, the couple can easily get orgasms and watch each other life from their couch or bedroom.

  • You can easily schedule dates anywhere

Due to technology, couples can go on dates anytime and anywhere just by asking ‘Siri or Alexa’ to make reservations at the nearest restaurant or pub. Once there is free time, you can easily pick up your partner and enjoy some quality moments together.

  • There are always other options

People always put false information on social media to trick people like you. While phone sex or communicating with them is fun, you must also be very careful not to disclose confidential information.

Meet up with them and if you are compatible, then you can tell them all about yourself and family. You can always talk to parents to find someone in their church or their friend’s child.

