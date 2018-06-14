Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 simple ways to be the best dad ever


Pulse Father's Day 5 simple ways to be the best dad ever

Here are 5 simple ways to have a better relationship with your children.

  • Published:
Sarkodie and Titi play

Sarkodie and Titi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Spend more time with your kids

Responsible fathers always add their family happiness and safety to their list of priority. They always an at least one day in a month to spend quality time with kids. To some children, spending more time with them means you love them unconditionally.

  • Attend school programs

School events such as awards night, professional day, matriculation among others mean so much to a child when his or her day attends. He can brag about throughout the term when his or her dad even brings the coolest gifts for his classroom mates. It’s heartbreaking to receive an award at school and your dad is not around to give a big hug or take photos of you.

READ ALSO: 5 gifts Ghanaian fathers are tired of receiving on father's day

  • Give them gifts

Proud fathers don’t want for birthdays to surprise their kids with cakes and gifts. They celebrate every little achievement in their life even the ones others think it’s unnecessary like the day he loses his first tooth, first baptism, first painting, first poetry recital at church.

Sarkodie and Titi play

Sarkodie and Titi

 

  • Read to your children

Fathers who know the importance of reading to their children never miss bedtime stories. After watching movies and playing video games, fathers must make an effort to read to children. Children learn best by doing and reading, as well as seeing and hearing.

READ ALSO:10 words every father should say to his daughter every day

  • Be a role model

Fathers are role models to their kids, whether they realize it or not. A girl who spends time with a loving father grows up knowing she deserves to be treated with respect by boys, and what to look for in a husband. Fathers can teach sons what is important in life by demonstrating honesty, humility, and responsibility.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Father's Day: 5 gifts Ghanaian fathers are tired of receiving on father's day Pulse Father's Day 5 gifts Ghanaian fathers are tired of receiving on father's day
Pulse Father's Day: 10 words every father should say to his daughter every day Pulse Father's Day 10 words every father should say to his daughter every day
Relationship Tips: 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day
Relationship Tips: 5 things you must say goodbye to after you get married Relationship Tips 5 things you must say goodbye to after you get married
Relationship Tips: 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like Relationship Tips 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like
For Couples: 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance For Couples 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance

Recommended Videos

Wedding Bloom: King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony Wedding Bloom King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony
Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Royal Wedding Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau
Royal Wedding: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress Royal Wedding All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s...bullet
2 Pulse Father's Day 10 words every father should say to his daughter...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 compliments that every woman can’t resistbullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 things women find it difficult to reveal to...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the...bullet
6 Pulse Father's Day 5 gifts Ghanaian fathers are tired of...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
8 Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should...bullet
9 For Couples 4 ways for men to improve their sexual...bullet
10 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Father's Day 5 gifts Ghanaian fathers are tired of receiving on father's day
Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is cheating on you
British Royal Wedding Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown
New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem
Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looks
Photos 5 inspiring bridal looks from Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew
Pulse Weddings Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack
Pulse Father's Day 10 words every father should say to his daughter every day
Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date

Top Videos

1 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
2 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
3 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
5 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
6 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
7 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and desperate...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
9 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
10 Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

African girl
Relationship Talk 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever
Relationship Tips 5 cheap date ideas she would totally love
Actress Afia and Husband
New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem
Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides