5 simple ways to be the best dad ever

Spend more time with your kids

Responsible fathers always add their family happiness and safety to their list of priority. They always an at least one day in a month to spend quality time with kids. To some children, spending more time with them means you love them unconditionally.

Attend school programs

School events such as awards night, professional day, matriculation among others mean so much to a child when his or her day attends. He can brag about throughout the term when his or her dad even brings the coolest gifts for his classroom mates. It’s heartbreaking to receive an award at school and your dad is not around to give a big hug or take photos of you.

Give them gifts

Proud fathers don’t want for birthdays to surprise their kids with cakes and gifts. They celebrate every little achievement in their life even the ones others think it’s unnecessary like the day he loses his first tooth, first baptism, first painting, first poetry recital at church.

Read to your children

Fathers who know the importance of reading to their children never miss bedtime stories. After watching movies and playing video games, fathers must make an effort to read to children. Children learn best by doing and reading, as well as seeing and hearing.

Be a role model

Fathers are role models to their kids, whether they realize it or not. A girl who spends time with a loving father grows up knowing she deserves to be treated with respect by boys, and what to look for in a husband. Fathers can teach sons what is important in life by demonstrating honesty, humility, and responsibility.