10 words every father should say to his daughter every day

news

Fathers are the first male figures in every girl life and their influence helps set the path for the person that kid becomes.

To mark 2018 father’s day celebration on Sunday, June 17, 2018, we want to look at how a father’s role can help to empower their daughter’s life through words of encouragement.

Although it might feel like these are just simple phrases in passing, hearing these words from your father means so much to every girl.

READ ALSO: 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like

1. My greatest joy is the first day I held you in my hands.

2. I always learn something new when I spend time with you.

3. I am proud of the woman you’ve become.

4.You can do anything slowly and steadily.

5. There's no shame in recognizing when you need help and asking for it.

READ ALSO:20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

6. Love yourself first and treat others well.

7. Never ever let anyone pressure you to do anything against your own principles.

8. I'll never stop loving you.

9. Your opinion matters, especially to me.

10. Follow your passion, don’t lose hope and strive for the best.