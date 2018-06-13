Pulse.com.gh logo
10 words every father should say to his daughter every day


Pulse Father's Day 10 words every father should say to his daughter every day

Say words of encouragement to your daughters to motivate them to be a better person.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and his lovely daughter, Farida play

Fathers are the first male figures in every girl life and their influence helps set the path for the person that kid becomes.

To mark  2018 father’s day celebration on Sunday, June 17, 2018, we want to look at how a father’s role can help to empower their daughter’s life through words of encouragement.

Although it might feel like these are just simple phrases in passing, hearing these words from your father means so much to every girl.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and his lovely daughter, Farida play

1. My greatest joy is the first day I held you in my hands.

2. I always learn something new when I spend time with you.

3. I am proud of the woman you’ve become.

4.You can do anything slowly and steadily.

5. There's no shame in recognizing when you need help and asking for it.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and his lovely daughter, Farida play

6. Love yourself first and treat others well.

7. Never ever let anyone pressure you to do anything against your own principles.

8. I'll never stop loving you.

9. Your opinion matters, especially to me.

 10. Follow your passion, don’t lose hope and strive for the best.

