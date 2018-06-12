Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with


Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

For all you know, he or she might have been secretly craving for these texts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you want to make your partner or lover feel appreciated, then giving him or her a thoughtful reminder of your feelings is a great place to start.

These messages could be a sincere expression of your affection for your lover-It is more than ‘clichés’ put together. Whether you’re celebrating a particular occasion or simply reminding her that she’s special, these romantic love messages for her are sure to bring a smile to her face!

Pulse.com.gh brings you 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

•    If I could give you one thing in life, I’d give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me.

•    If you were a movie, I’d watch you over and over again.

•    In a sea of people, my eyes always search for you

READ ALSO:5 things women find it difficult to reveal to their partner

•    You do a million little things that bring to joy to my life.

•    I know fairy tales come true because I have you.

•    There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever.

•    My six-word love story: “I can’t imagine life without you.”

•    Your voice is my favorite sound.

•    So far, every moment we’ve spent together has been awesome. But I promise you, that the best is yet to come.

READ ALSO:4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like

•    If only you knew how much those little moments with you matter to me.

•    Since the time I’ve met you, I cry a little less, laugh a little harder and smile all the more, just because I have you, my life is a better place.

•    Every day with you is a wonderful addition to my life’s journey.

•    You’re my paradise and I’d happily get stranded on you for a lifetime.

•    Just when I think that it is impossible to love you any more than I already do, you prove me wrong.

•    You have no idea how much my heart races when I see you.

•    I love when I catch you looking at me.

•    You’re weird…but I like it!

•    Everyone has their own motivation to get up in the morning and face the day. You are mine.

•    Whenever my phone vibrates, I hope you’re the reason for it.

•    I can't decide if the best part of my day is waking up next to you, or going to sleep with you. Hurry home so I can compare the two again.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 things you must say goodbye to after you get married Relationship Tips 5 things you must say goodbye to after you get married
Relationship Tips: 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like Relationship Tips 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like
For Couples: 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance For Couples 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance
Relationship Tips: 5 things women find it difficult to reveal to their partner Relationship Tips 5 things women find it difficult to reveal to their partner
Relationship Tips: 5 compliments that every woman can’t resist Relationship Tips 5 compliments that every woman can’t resist
Relationship Talk: 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever Relationship Talk 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever

Recommended Videos

Wedding Bloom: King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony Wedding Bloom King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony
Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Royal Wedding Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau
Royal Wedding: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress Royal Wedding All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you likebullet
2 For Couples 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performancebullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 things you must say goodbye to after you get marriedbullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 cheap date ideas she would totally lovebullet
5 Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not datebullet
6 Marriage Tips 2 great sex positions for first time Christiansbullet
7 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 compliments that every woman can’t resistbullet
9 Relationship Tips 5 things women find it difficult to...bullet
10 Video King Promise performs CCTV at Duncan Williams'...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like
For Couples 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance
Relationship Tips 5 things women find it difficult to reveal to their partner
Relationship Tips 5 compliments that every woman can’t resist
Relationship Talk 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever
Relationship Tips 5 cheap date ideas she would totally love
Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date
New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem
Relationship Tips 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like
For Couples 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them Onbullet
2 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
3 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
4 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a...bullet
5 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
6 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
8 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
9 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
10 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Actress Afia and Husband
New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem
Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides
Unhappy person
Relationship Tips 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them
Victoria Michaels
Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourself