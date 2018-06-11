4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like

news

Some men find it hard to distinguish between a girl who is not ready to date and a girl who is not interested in you.

Use these signs to know when you should back away and stop pursuing her for good.

She agrees to a date but cancels at the last minute

Either she is indisposed or there is a family emergency, something always comes up before your date.

If this has happened more than twice, get a clue. She’s not into you.

She’s always on her phone when you’re together

If she adores you and values your friendship, she will switch off her world when we go on dates. In this technological era, it is very difficult for millennials to stay a minute away from social media. She will only reply Twitter and Facebook messages when you don’t mean the world to her.

She Seen-Zones you/She doesn’t read your message for a day or more

Unless the girl you’re seeing is adamantly against technology, there is no reason why she wouldn’t be able to receive your message. She saw your message. She just doesn’t want to reply or start a conversation.

Your call goes to voicemail during her downtime more than usual

Who uses voicemail these days? The only reason why you’re getting transferred to her answering service when you know she’s not at work or out with friends is because she wants to talk to you as little as possible. How hard is it to call back, anyway?