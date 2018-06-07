Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 compliments women can’t resist


Relationship Tips 5 compliments that every woman can’t resist

Here are the top 5 compliments women can’t resist, and that might not come to mind immediately.

  • Published:
Pulse couple play

Pulse couple
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • “I always learn so much from you”

Everyone wants to hang around people who compliment their intelligence level rather than their physical appearance.

This shows your worth and the extent to which you impact their lives or endeavor positively.

It also boosts their confidence to read wide, learn more and make meaningful contributions during discussions.

READ ALSO: 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever

  • “You’re good at what you do”

If your girlfriend, female colleague or date has an expertise in a particular field, don’t hesitate to compliment and encourage them to work hard.

Pay attention to the craft that matters most to her and gives them genuine compliments. She will know you care about the things she truly values and wants to spend her time doing.

  • “You’re a good friend”

A good friend is hard to find so it a great deal for someone to regard you as their friend. There’s something very satisfying, then, about being told you’re a good friend because it strikes at the core of who you are as a person and your very best, most selfless qualities.

Whether you’re complimenting your girl for being a good friend to you or to her friends, she’ll appreciate it and be touched by your thoughtfulness.

READ ALSO: 5 cheap date ideas she would totally love

  • “You’re sexy”

Don’t go about telling every woman on the streets that they look sexy.

Keep this one for at least a few dates in, so you don’t seem creepy or overtly focused on sex, but if you’re dating or in a relationship, your girl will want to be reassured that you find her attractive in a sexual way.

Usually best for when you’re just about to get it on or when she’s looking and feeling her best, a “you’re soooo sexy” can really be the icing on the cake to boost her mood.

  • “You’re my favorite person to spend time with”

Everybody wants to hang out with people with positive vibes, open-minded and very honest. Telling someone that you enjoy their company is one of their sincerest compliment on earth.

It’s humble and undramatic, but it’s always to hear from someone you’re seeing that you’re their favorite person to spend time with, or that they find you easy-going and a pleasant person to while away the hours with.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Talk: 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever Relationship Talk 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever
Relationship Tips: 5 cheap date ideas she would totally love Relationship Tips 5 cheap date ideas she would totally love
New couple: Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem
Relationship Tips: Here are 5 types of people you should not date Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date
Photos: 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides
Relationship Tips: 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them Relationship Tips 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them

Recommended Videos

Celebrites: Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July Celebrites Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July
Wedding Bloom: King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony Wedding Bloom King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony
Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Royal Wedding Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not datebullet
2 New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edembullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 cheap date ideas she would totally lovebullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 smart ways to find out if your partner is...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 red flags to look out for before the...bullet
8 Relationship Talk 5 simple ways technology has changed...bullet
9 Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new bridesbullet
10 Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourselfbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever
Relationship Tips 3 ways to deal with a difficult mother-in-law during wedding planning
Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions to conceive a baby
Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date
Relationship Tips 5 signs you are ready for a serious relationship
Pulse Wedding Here are 10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would love on her finger
Life Hacks 5 habits of happy and successful people
Relationship Tips 5 red flags to look out for before the first date

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
6 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
7 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
8 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
9 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without...bullet
10 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions
Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions
Mother-in-law and bride
Relationship Tips 3 ways to deal with a difficult mother-in-law during wedding planning
Joel and Anisha Duncan-Williams
Pulse Wedding More photos from Duncan-Williams' son's star-studded wedding
Selly Galley
Photos 5 inspiring bridal looks from Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew