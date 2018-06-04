Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 simple ways to motivate yourself


Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourself

“Be miserable. Or motivate yourself. Whatever has to be done, it’s always your choice.”- Wayne Dyer

Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels
  • Always start small

Take one step at a time. Access the risk involved in whatever you want to do before you invest all your life-savings. Don’t let money prevent you from achieving your dreams. Use the resources at your disposal and look for more opportunities.

  • Reduce the daily distractions

Detect the distraction that is preventing you from focusing on your plans. Put your smartphone in silent mode at the other end of your workspace or home.

  • Play music that gives you energy

When you feel low in energy, play music that inspires you. A break with a few songs or working while listening to them for a while usually works well.

  • Exercise

Working out doesn’t just affect your body. 20-30 minutes of lifting free weights release inner tensions and stress and make me feel more focused once again.

  • Reward yourself and celebrate your successes

Always celebrate every little success you achieve in your life to motivate yourself to push harder. Don’t wait for others to gift you a present before you acknowledge the milestone you have achieved in life. Make yourself happy and set smaller and feasible goals.

