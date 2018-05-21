Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

7 things that would make a man want to marry you


The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man’s Commitment

  Published: 2018-05-21
John Dumelo and wife
Marriage is probably the final phase of any successful love journey. It commences with a few shy glances here and there, initiation of conversation and then later, some basic rules of engagement such as a trip to the theater and the mall.

Once the couple has decided they are compatible enough, they take it to the next level. The final stage of their love story culminates with marriage. Here are 10 things men look for in women.

1.Let Him Know That He Fulfills You Now

Men stress over regardless of whether they will have the capacity to help you, keep you glad, maintain intrigue and so on which is the reason they stay away from marriage and dodge the dedication subject. In the event that you need him to wed you, let him realize that all that he is doing well now, is precisely what is important to maintain you later on, so he sees he is genuinely satisfying and satisfying you and quits stressing over being not able, in light of the fact that he would see he as of now is able.

2.Regularly give him space

Every guy wants time alone. We all need our personal space, and it’s better if you can give that to him without him having to ask for it or beg you. Do it naturally, and he will appreciate you and think you are marriage material.

3.Evaluate Yourself Regularly

A person would not generally like to need to bring up everything that you are fouling up or your imperfections or oversight. Since you are absolutely careless of them and need to ask him what is off base. Evaluate yourself routinely to promise you are improving and are pushing ahead inside.

4.Accept responsibility in a fight – Every relationship has its moments where they are disagreements and fights.The difference between a healthy relationship that encourages a man to marry you, and an unhealthy marriage that pushes a man away is this: blame or responsibility.

5. Learn to take criticism – Men criticize to see improvement, and they do it in order to try to help you see things in a different light. They also criticize to try and show you a solution or a better way to do something, if they see you are struggling. This is why you should learn how to take criticism, because if you freak out every time he criticizes you, you tell him that you won’t be able to improve in the future.

6. Respect him – If he has boundaries, don’t cross them. If he values privacy in certain areas, observe it. If there is something you dislike about him, don’t go complaining to your family and girlfriends about it, behind his back. There are many examples, but the main point is that you RESPECT him, so that he can feel valued, appreciated, and upheld.

7.Challenge him

He wants someone who can challenge him in all kinds of ways, such as challenging him to change or be better, challenging him to keep your interest etc… This keeps him glued to you, instead of having him interested in other women.

