Afia Schwarzenegger mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends

Actress and TV host Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends.

The 'Political Police' show host took a swipe at the actor's ex-girlfriends on her show on Tuesday, May 15.

She took some time off to congratulated the Dumelos and consoled ladies whose 'hearts may have been broken' after actor tied the knot with Gifty Mawuenya over the weekend.

Afia is quoted to have asked them (John's exes) not to cry because she is of the view that Dumelo cannot be owned by only one lady.

To her, John after his honeymoon will definitely cheat on his wedded wife, Gifty. She jokingly said on the show that “John will service all of you when he is back.”

“John Dumelo is off the market so I congratulate him. The marriage issue has made several ladies sad but I asked them to take heart when they came to inform me because we will not allow.

That is why I didn’t step foot at the engagement. The wife is very beautiful but John Dumelo is bigger than one woman. How can we allow only one woman to camp fine boy? All the ladies crying, stop it and take heart.

John will service all of you when he returns from his honeymoon. Don’t be worried because somebody has to give birth for him by all means," Afia Schwarznegger said.

John Dumelo married Gifty Mawuenya on May 12, 2018, in Accra with top stars showing up to support the two. Ex-President Mahama was at the wedding to show some love to the new couple.