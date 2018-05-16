John Dumelo would cheat on his wife after his Honeymoon — Afia Schwarzenegger

news

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger has asserted that actor John Dumelo would cheat on his wife once he returns from his honeymoon.

The comedienne mention on her new show on TV Africa titled ‘Political Police’, said all the ladies sad that Dumelo has been taken off the market should just relax for him to return from his honeymoon.

According to her, the Ghallywood hottie would return to his old ways once he’s settled with his wife.

“John Dumelo is off the market so I congratulate him. This marriage issue has made several ladies sad but I asked them to take heart when they came to inform me because we will not allow. That is why I didn’t step foot at the engagement.” she said.

Actor John Dumelo tied the knot with his girlfriend of two years, Gifty Mawunya, over the weekend in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

“The wife is very beautiful but John Dumelo is bigger than one woman. How can we allow only one woman to camp fine boy? All the ladies crying, stop it and take heart. John will service all of you when he returns from his honeymoon. Don’t be worried because somebody has to give birth for him by all means.” she added.

