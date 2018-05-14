Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s crushes jealous


Celebrity wedding

We present to you 5 photos that will make John Dumelo's crushes jealous!

John Dumelo play

John Dumelo
Dear John Dumelo crushes, he is officially off the market.

This means you should tone down or even stop crushing on him, if possible.

READ MORE: Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding

John and his partner Gifty Mawunya Nkornu tied the knot in a private traditional wedding ceremony last Saturday, May 12 in Accra.

The ceremony was witnessed by top personalities, from ex-president John Dramani Mahama to music and movie stars.

READ MORE: 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one

So far, the ceremony has been the most talked about event in the entertainment industry this year.

We present to you 5 photos that will make all his crushes jealous!

1. This precious moment!

play

2. OMG!

A heart filled with love never dries out by giving away love. It is like the ocean with unending waves. The making of @johndumelo1 and @missgeeonly Photo by @greystudiosgh @greystudiosessions Video by @grandeaglemotion Decor - @ot_decor Cocktails- @themobilebar Food- @nyonyogh Stationery- @bytalata Music- @djarmanigh Dress @pistisgh Make up by @mzl4wson #engagementphotographer #engagementphotography #engagement #engagements #couplesession #couple #love #gettingmarried #goingtothechapel #savethedate #engagementshoot #proposal #shesaidyes #engaged #engagementphotos #savethedatephotos #savethedateinspiration #engagementinspiration @ghanawedding @weddingvendorguide @dreamweddingsgh @iposhnaija @weloveghanaweddings @ghanaweddingvendors @weddingsinghana @ahoufebridal

A post shared by The Grey Experience 2018 (@greystudiosgh) on

3. Drooling over this kiss!

4. Another kiss!

5. The last kiss!

#emo#77iP## #assurance

A post shared by John Dumelo (@johndumelo1) on

 

