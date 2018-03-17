Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Five things men should do to guarantee sex from wives or girlfriends?


Relationship Expert Reveals Five things men should do to guarantee sex from their wives or girlfriends?

A relationship expert in Australia Samantha Jayne has revealed the five most important things men should do to guarantee sex from their wives or girlfriends.

  • Published:
Pulse couple play

Pulse couple
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Your wife or probably girlfriend has lost passion in the bedroom?

And your are struggling to find answers to reignite her passion?

Worry no more.

READ MORE: 26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat

A relationship expert in Australia Samantha Jayne has revealed the five most important things men should do to guarantee sex from their wives or girlfriends.

She told the Daily Mail the most important thing is to quite nagging. "The important thing is, don't point the finger that she's not doing this or that," he said. "The reality is, it's a two-way street. She lost intimacy for a reason - and it could be for many reasons."

Below are the five things men should do to guarantee sex from their wives or girlfriends according to Jayne as reported by the Mail.

STAY CONNECTED

'Women fall in love with their ears, and men fall in love with their eyes,' she said.

'Do something nice for her, take her out on a date and talk to her. Understand her love language and yours.

'Giving eye contact really helps build intimacy in any relationship.' 

SURPRISE HER

'Surprise her one night, light up the bedroom with candles, massage oils and be creative with what she wants,' she said.

'Organise dinner for her, run a beautiful bath with salts and just kiss her. They are simple things but women love them.

'Buy her flowers and chocolates - just as long as she doesn't think that you're doing this for one thing.

'It's all about rebuilding your relationship, and be spontaneous, help ignite the passion in the bedroom again.'

GIVE HER SPACE

'Give her time to connect with you. When you give her space, you're supporting her and then she would give back to you when she feels reconnected again,' she said.

'Don't go out with the boys and have a big night out so she can have her space - that's a big no-no.

'Giving space often makes the heart go fonder. Give her time to miss you, don't harass her with phone calls and text messages.

If you're craving for intimacy, Samantha urged not to 'nag' your partner for sex.

'Stop nagging her for sex. It's the biggest turn off and puts a lot of pressure on her, causing her to pull away from you emotionally.

'Most women are going to agree with me on this one - there's nothing worse than waking up with an erection sticking into their back.

'Realistically, take some responsibility. Yes, you're not getting any sex but how you are obsessing over that can push her away.'

READ MORE: 5 things every Ghanaian woman should consider before moving in with her boyfriend

MAKE HER FEEL SPECIAL

'Make her feel special, and always give her compliments,' Samantha said.

'Bring back the moment you first met - what did she love? Go back to that attraction.

'A healthy relationship is knowing what she loves most.'

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Marriage Tips: 5 things happy couples should do together once every week Marriage Tips 5 things happy couples should do together once every week
Pulse Weddings: Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Wedding Tips: 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day Wedding Tips 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day
Relationship Tips: 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual
Wedding Tips: 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Personality Check: Check out what your birth month says about you Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about you

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship Lifestyle Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship
Relationship: 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship Relationship 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship
Lifestyle: 5 Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding Expenses Lifestyle 5 Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding Expenses



Top Articles

1 Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and morebullet
2 Marriage Tips 5 things happy couples should do together once every weekbullet
3 Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about youbullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexualbullet
5 Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your...bullet
7 Wedding Tips 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than...bullet
9 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet
10 Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take...bullet

Related Articles

Unbelievable 26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat
Perez Chapel Single people are complete, Jesus was single - Bishop Agyinasare
Marriage Tips 2 great sex positions for first time Christians
Relationship Tips 5 things every Ghanaian woman should consider before moving in with her boyfriend
Aware So! Check out photos of Owusu Bembah’s ‘curvy’ wife everyone is talking about
Wedding Tips Check out 7 Ghanaian brides who look radiant in natural hairstyle
Marriage Tips 5 ways some Ghanaian men are destroying their marriage
Wedding Tips 5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon
Marriage Tips 4 ways to make up after cheating on your husband
Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriend

Top Videos

1 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
2 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
3 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
4 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
5 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
6 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
7 Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for a...bullet
8 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
9 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet
10 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Ameyaw Deborah and his lovely wife, Elsie
Wedding Tips 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love
Nana Addo wishes Rebecca a lovely birthday
Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday
naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see