A relationship expert in Australia Samantha Jayne has revealed the five most important things men should do to guarantee sex from their wives or girlfriends.

She told the Daily Mail the most important thing is to quite nagging. "The important thing is, don't point the finger that she's not doing this or that," he said. "The reality is, it's a two-way street. She lost intimacy for a reason - and it could be for many reasons."



Below are the five things men should do to guarantee sex from their wives or girlfriends according to Jayne as reported by the Mail.

STAY CONNECTED

'Women fall in love with their ears, and men fall in love with their eyes,' she said.

'Do something nice for her, take her out on a date and talk to her. Understand her love language and yours.

'Giving eye contact really helps build intimacy in any relationship.'

SURPRISE HER

'Surprise her one night, light up the bedroom with candles, massage oils and be creative with what she wants,' she said.

'Organise dinner for her, run a beautiful bath with salts and just kiss her. They are simple things but women love them.

'Buy her flowers and chocolates - just as long as she doesn't think that you're doing this for one thing.

'It's all about rebuilding your relationship, and be spontaneous, help ignite the passion in the bedroom again.'

GIVE HER SPACE

'Give her time to connect with you. When you give her space, you're supporting her and then she would give back to you when she feels reconnected again,' she said.

'Don't go out with the boys and have a big night out so she can have her space - that's a big no-no.

'Giving space often makes the heart go fonder. Give her time to miss you, don't harass her with phone calls and text messages.

If you're craving for intimacy, Samantha urged not to 'nag' your partner for sex.

'Stop nagging her for sex. It's the biggest turn off and puts a lot of pressure on her, causing her to pull away from you emotionally.

'Most women are going to agree with me on this one - there's nothing worse than waking up with an erection sticking into their back.

'Realistically, take some responsibility. Yes, you're not getting any sex but how you are obsessing over that can push her away.'

MAKE HER FEEL SPECIAL

'Make her feel special, and always give her compliments,' Samantha said.

'Bring back the moment you first met - what did she love? Go back to that attraction.

'A healthy relationship is knowing what she loves most.'