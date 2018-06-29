Amissah-Arthur was a “First Class Gentleman” – Bawumia

news

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur as “a first class gentleman.”

The predecessor of Dr Bawumia died after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital. Reports suggest that he collapsed while at the Airforce Base Gym early Friday morning.

In paying tribute to the deceased, Dr Bawumia said Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur said he served Ghana dutifully.

“I received with shock and sadness the sudden death of my predecessor, His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, former Vice President of the Republic.”

“He dutifully served our nation in the high offices of Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Vice President of the Republic,” the Vice president said in a Facebook post.

Dr. Bawumia stated: “He was always civil and can be described as a first class gentleman. My condolences to his family, wife, children, the NDC fraternity, and the entire nation. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

Amissah-Arthur was an economist, academic and politician. He was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Mahama.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has expressed shock at the death of former Vice President Amissah-Arthur.

“I have learnt with shock and great sadness the sudden death of the former Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur. He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. The news of his death is unfortunate, since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country.”