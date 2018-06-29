Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News >

Amissah-Arthur was a “First Class Gentleman” – Bawumia


Amissah-Arthur’s Death Amissah-Arthur was a “First Class Gentleman” – Bawumia

The predecessor of Dr Bawumia died after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital. Reports suggest that he collapsed while at the Airforce Base Gym early Friday morning.

  • Published:
Amissah-Arthur was a “First Class Gentleman” – Bawumia play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur as “a first class gentleman.”

The predecessor of Dr Bawumia died after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital. Reports suggest that he collapsed while at the Airforce Base Gym early Friday morning.

In paying tribute to the deceased, Dr Bawumia said Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur said he served Ghana dutifully.

“I received with shock and sadness the sudden death of my predecessor, His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, former Vice President of the Republic.”

“He dutifully served our nation in the high offices of Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Vice President of the Republic,” the Vice president said in a Facebook post.

Amissah-Arthur was a “First Class Gentleman” – Bawumia play

 

READ MORE: NDC postpones 'Charlotte' demo due to Amissah-Arthur's death

Dr. Bawumia stated: “He was always civil and can be described as a first class gentleman. My condolences to his family, wife, children, the NDC fraternity, and the entire nation. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

Amissah-Arthur was an economist, academic and politician. He was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Mahama.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has expressed shock at the death of former Vice President Amissah-Arthur.

“I have learnt with shock and great sadness the sudden death of the former Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur. He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. The news of his death is unfortunate, since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption: Government makes embarrassing revelations about sacked EC commissioners Corruption Government makes embarrassing revelations about sacked EC commissioners
Disaster: Kumasi flood kills people Disaster Kumasi flood kills people
Revelations: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true
Confusion at EC: Charlotte Osei was arrogant and unfit for EC job - Hassan Ayariga Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei was arrogant and unfit for EC job - Hassan Ayariga
Lagos Tanker Fire: Emergency responders finally remove tanker that caused explosion that killed at least 9 Lagos Tanker Fire Emergency responders finally remove tanker that caused explosion that killed at least 9
Backtrack: NDC postpones 'Charlotte' demo due to Amissah-Arthur's death Backtrack NDC postpones 'Charlotte' demo due to Amissah-Arthur's death

Recommended Videos

Politics: Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC Politics Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC
RIP Amissah Arthur: Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur RIP Amissah Arthur Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur
Breaking News: Former Veep Amissah-Arthur has died Breaking News Former Veep Amissah-Arthur has died



Top Articles

1 City Indeed! 7 reasons Accra is the worst city to live in Ghanabullet
2 Accra vs Kumasi 6 pictures that perfectly capture the differences...bullet
3 #IAMGACA Ghanaian Against Child Abuse launchedbullet
4 Photos Council of State backs Akufo-Addo's creation of new regionsbullet

News

Photos from scene of Otedola Bridge tanker explosion in Lagos
Lagos Tanker Fire Photos from scene of tragic accident that claimed at least 9 lives
Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur
RIP Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur's life through the years
Social Media Reactions How Ghanaians are reacting to the death of late Amissah Arthur
No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthur