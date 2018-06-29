NDC postpones 'Charlotte' demo due to Amissah-Arthur's death

news

Ghana's biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed their intended demo over the dismissal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.

The postponement is due to the sudden death of NDC member and former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

The NDC had intended t converge at the Obra Spot and march through some principal streets of Accra in protest for the ousting of Charlotte Osei.

READ ALSO: Celebrities react to the death of former Vice President

The party in a hurriedly press conference on Thursday evening said it will hold a major demonstration in the capital, Accra over president Akufo-Addo’s decision to remove Mrs. Osei and her deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah from post following a recommendation by a committee set up by the Chief Justice.

Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur died this morning at the 37 Military Hospital after he collapsed while exercising at the Airforce Gym in Accra.

He was Ghana's sixth Vice President under John Mahama and was also the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana.