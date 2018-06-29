Pulse.com.gh logo
Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur's life through the years


RIP Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur's life through the years

By President Akufo-Addo's admission, Amissah-Arthur was indeed a long serving servant of Ghana who distinguished himself in all the capacities he served.

Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur play

Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur

Immediate ex-Vice President of Ghana, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur passed on this morning at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Reports indicate that he was pronounced dead on arrival after collapsing while exercising at the Airforce Gym at Burma Camp.

President Akufo-Addo in his eulogy described the former Bank of Ghana Governor as a long standing public official who discharged his duties with dignity.

"The news of his death is unfortunate, since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country", Nana Addo said.

Former President John Mahama mourned the loss of his Vice on Facebook when he wote: "Shocking! No! PK was only last Saturday actively involved in our party’s constituency elections in the Central Region. ‪Very sad Friday!"

Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur with former President John Mahama play

Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur with former President John Mahama

 

After his graduation from the University of Ghana where he obtained his B.Sc and M.Sc in Economics in 1974 and 1976 respectively, Amissah-Arthur proceeded to the Economics Department at Legon to lecture from 1980 to 1988.

He also served as the Special Assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning during the formative years of the Provisional Nantional Defence Council (PNDC) in the 1980's.

Amissah-Arthur was named the Deputy Minister of Finance by Jerry John Rawlings after the return to democratic governance in 1993.

After being sworn in 2009, John Evans Atta Mills named Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has the Governor of the Bank of Ghana. A position he held for four (4) years till he was nominated to be the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.

Former Vice President  Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

Former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

 

Johh Mahama and Amissah-Arthur won the 2012 general elections and were sworn in as President and Vice-President respectively on January 7, 2013.

Amissah-Arthur was survived by a wife, Matilda Amissah-Arthur and two children.

He was 67 years.

