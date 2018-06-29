Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo weeps over Amissah-Arthur's death


Nana Addo weeps over Amissah-Arthur's death

Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness over the sudden death of former Vice President of Ghana under John Mahama, Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur.



Nana Addo in a Facebook mourning the death of Amissah-Arthur said he's sad.

He said he [Amissah-Arthur] "has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. The news of his death is unfortunate, since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country."

He wrote: "I have learnt with shock and great sadness the sudden death of the former Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur. He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. The news of his death is unfortunate, since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country.

My thoughts and sympathies are with his wife, children and family. I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the former President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and to the National Democratic Congress, of which the former Vice President was a prominent member. Ghana has lost a fine public servant.

May his soul rest in perfect peace."

