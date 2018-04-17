3 big positions at MTN vacant

news

At least 3 executive positions at MTN Ghana are vacant after 2 of them resigned and one got promoted.

The positions that are vacant are Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Services Executive and the Chief Marketing Officer.

These positions were formally occupied by Ebenezer Asante, Madam Cynthia Lumor and Asha Khan respectively.

Mr Asante’s position as CEO became vacant after he was appointed as a Vice President for MTN’s Southern & East Africa and Ghana (SEAGHA) Region in October 2017.

Meanwhile, the former Corporate Services Executive, Madam Cynthia Lumor, resigned about three months ago and has since assumed a new role at Tullow Ghana as its Director of Social Performance and External Affairs.

In a related development, Chief Marketing Officer Asha Khan, has also left the company since December 2017.

The reasons for the exit of the top officials are not readily known, but sources say the exits will least affect the company’s operations.