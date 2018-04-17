news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has told investors and business leaders in the United Kingdom that Ghana is the best place in West Africa to start a business.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2nd edition of the UK-Ghana Investment Summit, organized by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday, 17th April, 2018, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that his government is keen on establishing a business-friendly economy to attract foreign direct investments to exploit Ghana’s great potential on mutually satisfactory terms.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “Ghana is a haven of peace, security and stability, a country where the principles of democratic accountability are now firmly entrenched in its body politic, and where the separation of powers is real, to promote accountable governance.”

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

He told the gathering that Ghana is embarking on an aggressive public-private-partnership programme to attract investment in the development of both the country’s road and railway infrastructure.



“We are hopeful that, with solid private sector participation, we can develop a modern railway network with strong production centre linkages and with the potential to connect us to our neighbours to the north, i.e. Burkina Faso, to the west, i.e. Cote d’Ivoire, and to the east, i.e. Togo. We believe that this is an area where British technology and expertise would be very welcome,” he said.

At the same time, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that Government has implemented specific measures which are leading Ghana and her economy into the new digital age.