Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandal


Microfinance Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandal

The microfinance institution company collapsed in 2016 following risky investment and many depositors were unable to access their funds.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has broken his silence on the repayment of funds of customers of rogue microfinance company DKM.

DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo government's neglect

Weeks after the debacle, parliament passed the depositors' protection bill to protect the funds of depositors in the event that a bank or a microfinance institution collapses.

Since the passage of the law, two banks-- Capital Bank and UT Bank-- have collapsed while the funds of depositors have been protected.

On a three-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region Friday, President Akufo-Addo urged residents the region, and, indeed, all parts of the country to be wary of unlicensed microfinance institutions.

Customers of defunct company to receive GH¢352 million

He urged residents to demand from microfinance institutions, into which they intend to deposit monies, their license from the Bank of Ghana before undertaking any transactions with them.

