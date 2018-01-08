Alcoholic Beverages :  FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption

news

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has indicated that it will consider banning songs that encourage people to purchase alcoholic beverages in the country.

In an interview with Accra-based 3FM, the Head of Communications and Public Education at the FDA, James Lartey said these songs urge people to drink excessively thereby causing harm.

“You mean songs like yebo dada? All these things, we will consider them as we move along, but for now, we are targeting the radio and television [advertisement].”

In a related development, the FDA has reminded the media, advertisers, manufacturers and importers of alcoholic beverages that alcoholic products can only be advertised from 8 pm to 6 am.

The directive according to the FDA took effect from January 1, 2018.

Mr Lartey in an interview with Accra-based Kasapa FM said: "all advertisements of FDA regulated products that would be approved by the FDA from January 1, 2018, should include the phrase – This advert has been vetted and approved by the FDA."

This directive, he said is to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism at their young age.