BoG :  Former 2nd Deputy BOG governor refutes illegal cash printing claims

news

Dr Johnson P. Asiama, a former Second Deputy Governor of the central bank, has denied allegations of criminality in the printing of 50 cedis denominated cash totalling GHC1 billion, vowing to defend his credibility.

A publication by the Daily Guide newspaper say he had agreed with officials at the Flagstaff House under the John Mahama administration to illegally print 50 cedis denominated notes to influence the 2016 elections.

READ MORE: This is why 2nd Deputy BoG governor Johnson Asiama resigned

The newspaper said its sources said Dr Asiama was queried about the extra cash printing reports and he allegedly admitted it happened, but explained that officials of the presidency at the time, mounted pressure on him to okay the deal.

Responding to that, Dr Asiama, through his lawyers, noted: "Our attention has been drawn to some newspaper publications and communications of a smear campaign which is being used to tarnish the image and reputation of our client.



“We wish to state that these are part of the plan to get him out of office and any publication by such newspapers should be treated with the contempt that it deserves," the statement by Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu of Lord & Lords said.

READ MORE: Ace Ankomah’s wife likely to be named 2nd Deputy Governor of BoG



“It must be stated, however, that as part of our client’s regular functions, he encountered several persons with business interest in relation to his official duties, issues on the economy and other related matters. None of such can be construed as criminal or illegal. We wish to further state that our client as a distinguished and law-abiding citizen, will be ready to give account of his stewardship.



“Notwithstanding the above, our client will jealously protect his reputation and image against any person or individual who wishes and desires to indulge in smear campaigns to tarnish his image for parochial interest or to do the bidding of others,” the statement warned.