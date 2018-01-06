Home > News > Business >

BoG :  Former 2nd Deputy BOG governor refutes illegal cash printing claims


BoG Former 2nd Deputy BOG governor refutes illegal cash printing claims

A publication by the Daily Guide newspaper say he had agreed with officials at the Flagstaff House under the John Mahama administration to illegally print 50 cedis denominated notes to influence the 2016 elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has resigned.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dr Johnson P. Asiama, a former Second Deputy Governor of the central bank, has denied allegations of criminality in the printing of 50 cedis denominated cash totalling GHC1 billion, vowing to defend his credibility.

A publication by the Daily Guide newspaper say he had agreed with officials at the Flagstaff House under the John Mahama administration to illegally print 50 cedis denominated notes to influence the 2016 elections.

READ MORE: This is why 2nd Deputy BoG governor Johnson Asiama resigned

The newspaper said its sources said Dr Asiama was queried about the extra cash printing reports and he allegedly admitted it happened, but explained that officials of the presidency at the time, mounted pressure on him to okay the deal.

Responding to that, Dr Asiama, through his lawyers, noted: "Our attention has been drawn to some newspaper publications and communications of a smear campaign which is being used to tarnish the image and reputation of our client.

“We wish to state that these are part of the plan to get him out of office and any publication by such newspapers should be treated with the contempt that it deserves," the statement by Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu of Lord & Lords said.

READ MORE: Ace Ankomah’s wife likely to be named 2nd Deputy Governor of BoG

“It must be stated, however, that as part of our client’s regular functions, he encountered several persons with business interest in relation to his official duties, issues on the economy and other related matters. None of such can be construed as criminal or illegal. We wish to further state that our client as a distinguished and law-abiding citizen, will be ready to give account of his stewardship.

“Notwithstanding the above, our client will jealously protect his reputation and image against any person or individual who wishes and desires to indulge in smear campaigns to tarnish his image for parochial interest or to do the bidding of others,” the statement warned.

We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumia

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bank of Ghana: This is why 2nd Deputy BoG governor Johnson Asiama resigned Bank of Ghana This is why 2nd Deputy BoG governor Johnson Asiama resigned
Bank Of Ghana: Ace Ankomah’s wife likely to be named 2nd Deputy Governor of BoG Bank Of Ghana Ace Ankomah’s wife likely to be named 2nd Deputy Governor of BoG
In Cyprus: Former bank chief jailed for market manipulation In Cyprus Former bank chief jailed for market manipulation
Petroleum Products: Fuel prices increase by 4% - COPEC Petroleum Products Fuel prices increase by 4% - COPEC
Teachers' Arrears: Funds released to pay teachers' salary arrears - Bawumia Teachers' Arrears Funds released to pay teachers' salary arrears - Bawumia
Immigration Recruitment: Immigration Service makes over GHC4.2m from recruitment exercise Immigration Recruitment Immigration Service makes over GHC4.2m from recruitment exercise

Recommended Videos

Tech: 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones
Support: Finance minister buys Kantanka car Support Finance minister buys Kantanka car
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG



Top Articles

1 Bank of Ghana Here are the banks with the best deposit rates in Ghanabullet
2 TV License Fees Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBCbullet
3 Bank Of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resignsbullet
4 Ghana Investment Promotion Centre GIPC staff in police grips over...bullet
5 Bank Of Ghana Ace Ankomah’s wife likely to be named 2nd Deputy...bullet
6 Immigration Recruitment Only 500 out of 84, 000 applicants...bullet
7 TV License This is how your TV License fees will be distributedbullet
8 Monthly Pension SSNIT increases monthly pension pay by 10%bullet
9 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will...bullet
10 BoG Former 2nd Deputy BOG governor refutes illegal...bullet

Related Articles

Bank of Ghana This is why 2nd Deputy BoG governor Johnson Asiama resigned
Bank Of Ghana Ace Ankomah’s wife likely to be named 2nd Deputy Governor of BoG
Bank Of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resigns
Immigration Recruitment Only 500 out of 84, 000 applicants will be employed by Immigration Service
Monthly Pension SSNIT increases monthly pension pay by 10%
TV License Fees Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBC
Ghana Investment Promotion Centre GIPC staff in police grips over forged BOG documents
Fuel NPA assures no increase in pump prices of LPG, petrol
Finance Ministry CHRAJ finds Ofori-Atta breached processes in issuance of $2.25bn bond
Improving Finances 6 very bad financial habits to drop before 2017 ends

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
7 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
8 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet

Business

TV License It is needless to jail people over TV licence - AFAG
Brazil's center-right president, Michel Temer, seen in December 2017, has spearheaded austerity cuts, looser labor laws and a big privatization program to boost the economy, Latin America's largest
Brazil Country closes out 2017 with record trade surplus
The decision to drop the MoneyGram buyout deals a blow to Alibaba chief Jack Ma's hopes of moving into the US financial market
China Country's Ant Financial drops MoneyGram deal as US approval fails
Investment BoG must invest 1% of Ghana’s reserves in bitcoin – Ndoum