Bank Of Ghana :  Ace Ankomah’s wife likely to be named 2nd Deputy Governor of BoG


One of the two people being considered is the wife of popular lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah Mrs Josephine Anan Ankomah. She is currently the Managing Director for Ecobank Gambia.

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr Johnson Asiama has resigned.

The next question is, who occupies his position now that he has left.

According to the B&FT, the Akufo-Addo-led government is considering two people with one of them likely to occupy the vacant position.

One of the two is said to be the wife of popular lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah.

Mrs Josephine Anan Ankomah is currently the Managing Director for Ecobank Gambia.

The second name which is still not out is also under consideration. Sources have it that this second person is also a very capable person to occupy the position.

However, the B&FT has stated that the government have hinted at a strong support for Mrs Anan Ankomah to be appointed as the second deputy governor of the central bank.

Many people have called on the government to quickly announce Dr Asiama’s replacement.

The appointment of a new person to the position of the second deputy governorship position will mean that the NPP government on assumption of office on January 7, 2017, has replaced the trio (governors) at the Bank of Ghana.

Dr Asiama is said to have tendered in his resignation letter on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

The president, Nana Akufo-Addo has been formally informed about his resignation with copies of the letter sent to the office of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

