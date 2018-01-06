Bank of Ghana :  This is why 2nd Deputy BoG governor Johnson Asiama resigned

news

There were "machinations" to get the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson P. Asiama, out of office, lawyers for the resigned governor have said.

READ MORE: 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resigns

“Our client, upon reflection and consultation with family and well-wishers has disengaged from the position as 2nd Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, and has forwarded the said communication to the appropriate authorities because the work environment has become uncomfortable," a statement signed by Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu of Lord & Lords said.

It added: “Our client is proud to have served the Bank of Ghana for over two decades with unblemished record by working through the ranks to the position of 2nd Deputy Governor of the central bank. The records are there for posterity to judge."

The statement also refuted publications that Dr Asiama acted criminally or illegally during his over two-decade stay at the Bank of Ghana.

The statement comes on the heels of publications by the Daily Guide newspaper claiming the former governor had attempted, with the then National Democratic Congress, to illegally print 50 cedis denominated notes to influence the 2016 election.

The newspaper said its sources said Dr Asiama was queried about the extra cash printing reports and he allegedly admitted it happened, but explained that officials of the presidency at the time, mounted pressure on him to okay the deal.

Responding to that, the statement noted: "Our attention has been drawn to some newspaper publications and communications of a smear campaign which is being used to tarnish the image and reputation of our client.



“We wish to state that these are part of the plan to get him out of office and any publication by such newspapers should be treated with the contempt that it deserves.

READ MORE: Ace Ankomah’s wife likely to be named 2nd Deputy Governor of BoG



“It must be stated, however, that as part of our client’s regular functions, he encountered several persons with business interest in relation to his official duties, issues on the economy and other related matters. None of such can be construed as criminal or illegal. We wish to further state that our client as a distinguished and law-abiding citizen, will be ready to give account of his stewardship.



“Notwithstanding the above, our client will jealously protect his reputation and image against any person or individual who wishes and desires to indulge in smear campaigns to tarnish his image for parochial interest or to do the bidding of others,” the statement warned.