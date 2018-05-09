April inflation drops to 9.6%

news

The inflation rate for April has dropped 9.6 percent.

This is a reduction from the 10.4 percent inflation rate of March 2018.

At a press conference, the Acting Government Statistician, Baah Wadieh said: “this means that the general price level went up by 0.9% between March 2018 and April 2018.”

He further added that the April 2018 rate of 9.6% is the lowest since January 2013.

He added that the Food and Non-food components accounted for the drop.

“The food inflation rate for April 2018 was 7.4%, compared with 7.3% recorded in March 2018. The non-food inflation rate for April 2018 was 10.6% compared with 11.8% recorded in March 2018,” he explained.

Five regions (Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western, Northern, and Ashanti) recorded inflation rates higher than the national average of 9.6%.

The Upper West Region recorded the highest year-on-year inflation rate of 11.7%, followed by Brong Ahafo Region (10.7%), while the Upper East Region recorded the lowest year-on-year inflation (8.2%) in April 2018.