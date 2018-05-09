Home > News > Business >

Nsawam revenue collectors make away with GHC87k – AG’s report


This was contained in the 2016 Auditor General’s report. The report blamed this happening on lack of supervision on the part of finance officers.

Four revenue collectors of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly have pocketed over GH¢87,000 after collecting them from citizens.

The Auditor General has indicted the Municipal Assembly for failing to recover the amount from the 4 revenue collectors.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting in Ho, Municipal finance officer Yusif Asumadu said the money had been retrieved.

“I called the district auditor to come and have a look at the monies that have been recovered but unfortunately, he said because he was preparing for this sitting he could not come in.”

He, however, could not back his claim with documentary evidence.

The Chairman for PAC James Kludze Avedzi then directed the finance officer to make present the said document on the recovery of the amount to auditors in a week.

In a separate development, an internal auditor formerly with Upper West Akim District Assembly Christian Ofori was indicted in the 2015 AG report for allegedly stealing an official laptop.

The report indicated that the said officer took the computer upon his transfer to the Denkyembour District. The matter has since been reported to the police. Appearing before PAC in Ho, the officer said the laptop had developed a fault thus sent it to Accra for repairs in 2016.

The PAC Chairman ordered him to keep the laptop and buy a new one for the assembly within one month.

