Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

BoG to amend guidelines for commercial banks on loans


BoG to amend guidelines for commercial banks on loans

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has said that it has started the process to amend its risks guidelines for commercial banks.

The Governor of the BoG made this known in a speech read on his behalf by Grace Akrofi at the Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies in Accra.

This means that commercial banks will soon have new guidelines on the quantum of loans they can advance to their clients.

READ ALSO: Foreigners can’t dominate our economy – Nana Addo

It forms part of measures to reduce the high non-performing loans in the banking sector.

Grace Akrofi said that “other guidelines and directives have also been finalized and ready to be issued for the industry.” These guidelines include those on mergers, acquisitions, owner and control, guidelines for financial holdings and outsourcing guidelines among others.

READ ALSO: Telcos complete installation of Kelni GVG servers

She said that the BoG is committed to ensuring that the financial institutions improve their governance practices, internal control, and risk management.

She argued that this can be done when Boards and senior management of financial institutions practice sound corporate governance and comply with the provisions of the corporate governance directives to increase productivity in the sector.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Kelni GVG Deal: Telcos complete installation of Kelni GVG servers Kelni GVG Deal Telcos complete installation of Kelni GVG servers
Economy of Ghana: Foreigners can’t dominate our economy – Nana Addo Economy of Ghana Foreigners can’t dominate our economy – Nana Addo
Ghana Cedi: Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciation Ghana Cedi Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciation
Work Conditions: Report indicates that 73% of Ghanaians work in vulnerable conditions Work Conditions Report indicates that 73% of Ghanaians work in vulnerable conditions
Sale Of Spare Parts: Prices of vehicle spare parts to be reduced Sale Of Spare Parts Prices of vehicle spare parts to be reduced
Hacked: GSE says their systems are safe after hacking Hacked GSE says their systems are safe after hacking

Recommended Videos

Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Ghana Cedi Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciationbullet
3 Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bankbullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Sale Of Spare Parts Prices of vehicle spare parts to be reducedbullet
6 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
7 Ghana Export Promotion Authority Dismissed Gifty Klenam says...bullet
8 Hacked GSE says their systems are safe after hackingbullet
9 AirtelTigo 6 things every Airtel and Tigo customer...bullet
10 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
10 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It |...bullet

Business

Cost Of Fuel Major OMCs reduce fuel prices
First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Maxwell Opoku-Afari.
Financial Fraud BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s payment systems
Tema Oil Refinery Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould
Parliament of Ghana
National Identification Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card