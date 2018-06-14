Pulse.com.gh logo
Telcos complete installation of Kelni GVG servers


Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications play

The Ministry of Communications has said that it has completed the installation of servers at the various data centres of mobile networks to allow for the common revenue monitoring platform to operate.

In a statement issued by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said that all Mobile Network Operators (MNO) complied with the directive. She added that the testing and transmission are at various stages of completion.

“Following a meeting with MNO Chief Executive Officers, I am happy to announce that they are all cooperating with the NCA, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and their contractors to implement the CMP,” the statement said.

READ ALSO:  I won’t resign; I have Akufo-Addo’s blessing – Ursula

However, the statement added that some changes have been made to the original technical specifications of the servers to address the privacy concerns raised by the mobile network operators.

“A filtering server and mirroring installation have been included to ensure that only the signalling information needed for the purposes of traffic monitoring will be received by the NCA and GRA. No other information -either voice, SMS, video or data, will be received by KelniGVG servers.”

The KelniGVG deal is a common monitoring platform meant to ensure optimum revenue mobilisation for the government from the telcos.

The company is to undertake the contract for the design, development and implementation of the common platform for traffic monitoring, revenue assurance and mobile money monitoring.

READ ALSO: Commercial transport owners increase fares by 10%

However, think tank IMANI Africa described the deal as fraudulent and demanded that they abrogate the deal.

Meanwhile, the Minority in parliament has demanded an independent probe into the deal.

In a related development, 22 think tanks and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) presented a letter dated 30 May 2018 requesting for the details of the contract.

The letter was signed by the Executive Director of Ghana Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD), Professor H.K. Prempeh.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

