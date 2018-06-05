I won’t resign; I have Akufo-Addo’s blessing – Ursula

news

The Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said that she will not resign over the controversial KelniGVG deal.

She said on Accra-based Asempa FM that she has President Akufo-Addo’s support on this deal and would therefore not resign.

“The president has said this is a good transaction.”

READ ALSO: Telecoms Chamber says Kelni GVG deal will spy on Ghanaians

“The one who appointed me supports the deal; that has strengthened and emboldened me. He wants to ensure that we get the right tax from the telcos. And has, therefore, given his blessings to this deal,” she added.

She further stated that due diligence was done before the selection of KelniGVG to undertake the specialised technology job.

The KelniGVG deal is a common monitoring platform meant to ensure optimum revenue mobilisation for the government from the telcos.

The company is to undertake the contract for the design, development and implementation of the common platform for traffic monitoring, revenue assurance and mobile money monitoring.

READ ALSO: Commercial transport owners increase fares by 10%

However, think tank IMANI Africa described the deal as fraudulent and demanded that they abrogate the deal.

Meanwhile, the Minority in parliament has demanded an independent probe into the deal.

In a related development, 22 think tanks and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) presented a letter dated 30 May 2018 requesting for the details of the contract.

The letter was signed by the Executive Director of Ghana Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD), Professor H.K. Prempeh.