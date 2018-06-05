Home > News > Business >

22 CSOs demand details of $178 KelniGVG deal


KelniGVG Deal 22 CSOs demand details of $178 KelniGVG deal

The KelniGVG deal is a common monitoring platform meant to ensure optimum revenue mobilisation for the government from the telcos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Executive Director for the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana);Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh. play

Executive Director for the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana);Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Think tanks and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have written to the Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to demand details of the controversial $178 KelniGVG deal.

The CSOs and think tanks are about 22 in number.

The KelniGVG deal is a common monitoring platform meant to ensure optimum revenue mobilisation for the government from the telcos. The company is to undertake the contract for the design, development and implementation of the common platform for traffic monitoring, revenue assurance and mobile money monitoring.

READ ALSO: Gov’t to sanction telcos that shun GVG Common Platform

However, think tank IMANI Africa described the deal as fraudulent and demanded that they abrogate the deal.

Meanwhile, the Minority in parliament has demanded an independent probe into the deal.

The CSOs presented a letter dated 30 May 2018 and signed by the Executive Director of Ghana Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD), Professor H.K. Prempeh.

READ ALSO: Here's the full contract between Ghana And Kelni GVG

It said that we “request in fulfillment of our duties as citizens, as enshrined in Article 41 (f) of the 1992 Constitution, which enjoins us, ‘to protect and preserve public property and expose and combat misuse and wastage of public funds and property’”.

Representatives from the following organisations are part of the CSOs making the request:

Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Ghana Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD), Afrobarometer, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) , Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), SEND-Ghana, Penplusbytes, Financial Accountability and Transparency-Accra (FAT-Africa), ISODEC/CSO Oil and Gas Platform, IMANI-Ghana, Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI), Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI)/RTI Coalition, Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) and the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Fare Hike: Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTU Fare Hike Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTU
Monitoring Platform: Telecoms Chamber says Kelni GVG deal will spy on Ghanaians Monitoring Platform Telecoms Chamber says Kelni GVG deal will spy on Ghanaians
Fare Hikes: Commercial transport owners increase fares by 10% Fare Hikes Commercial transport owners increase fares by 10%
Border Dispute: Ghana finds itself in another maritime dispute Border Dispute Ghana finds itself in another maritime dispute
KelniGVG Deal: Gov’t to sanction telcos that shun GVG Common Platform KelniGVG Deal Gov’t to sanction telcos that shun GVG Common Platform
KelniGVG Deal: Ursula sings in Parliament to rally support for deal KelniGVG Deal Ursula sings in Parliament to rally support for deal

Recommended Videos

Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to open a new branch in Spainbullet
3 Border Dispute Ghana finds itself in another maritime disputebullet
4 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
5 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana And...bullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
7 KelniGVG Deal Ursula sings in Parliament to rally support...bullet
8 Monitoring Platform Telecoms Chamber says Kelni GVG deal...bullet
9 Young Entrepreneurs Anas, Sarkodie, Nana Appiah & Yvonne...bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
In Uganda Citizens to pay tax for using social media
The Chamber Of Petroleum Consumers Ghana said it "high hopes" that the deregulation programme will be "applied fairly to all and sundry" is gradually "eroding."
Fuel Hikes Fuel prices to go up 3%
National Identification Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card
National Identification NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date