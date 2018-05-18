Home > News > Business >

Cancel $89m contract with Haitian firm - Imani to governnment


Cudjoe said, the deal which was signed on behalf of government by the Ministry of Communication, is similar to past fraudulent deals like Subah's.

  Published:
Franklin-Cudjoe play

Franklin-Cudjoe
The President of Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has tasked government to abrogate a contract it has signed with an Haitian firm worth $89m.

He said the deal is a drain on Ghana's resources and completely unnecesary.

According to him, Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the NDC administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoe

“What kind of duplication, profligacy and outright waste is this?” he asked.

The Imani co-founder also described the deal as hypocrisy on the part of government as it criticised a similar one by the erstwhile NDC administration as "create, loot and share."

He charged the government to the “scrap the new deal” and provide a “progress report” on the Subah and Afriwave deals.

Franklin Cudjoe play

Franklin Cudjoe

 

“The new deal which is totally needless is to do the same thing- ensure revenue assurance, monitor the platform for fraud. What has been added now is to monitor mobile money transactions on the platform,” he stated.

According to him, what has been added as an extra responsibility to the Haitian company is also needless because government has signed a 4.5 million to do the same work.

