Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoe


US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoe

President Akufo-Addo addressed Ghanaians yesterday on the US military deal which has cause an uproar among a large section of Ghanaians within the past 2 weeks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Franklin-Cudjoe play

Franklin-Cudjoe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Co founder and President of political think tank Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe says President Nana Akufo-Addo has also caught the 'dead goat' syndrome.

He said Nana Addo is following the precedent set by his predecessor John Mahama by insulating himself from national issues.

President Akufo-Addo addressed Ghanaians yesterday on the US military deal which has cause an uproar among a large section of Ghanaians within the past 2 weeks.

In his address, Nana said: "How else would we have exposed the unspeakable hypocrisy of a fraternity of some frontline politicians who make a habit of running with the hares and hunting with the hounds who secretly wallow in the largesse of the United States of America while at the same time promote anti-American sentiment to a populist constituency."

READ ALSO: You're hypocrites for opposing US military deal - Nana Addo fires NDC

Nana also allayed the fears of Ghanaians by saying, "So, let me state with the clearest affirmation that Ghana has not offered a military base and will not offer a military base to the USA. Indeed the USA has not made any request for such consideration and consisted with our established foreign policy, we will not consider any such request."

Nana Addo rocked African prints play

Nana Addo

 

However Franklin took an exception to some of his utterances in labelling all those who opposed the deal as unpatriotic. He posted on Facebook:

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Military Deal: Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor Military Deal Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor
Military Base Saga: Akufo-Addo's speech was just grammar and empty - Azure Military Base Saga Akufo-Addo's speech was just grammar and empty - Azure
Full Speech: President Akufo-Addo’s full speech on the controversial US military deal Full Speech President Akufo-Addo’s full speech on the controversial US military deal
Dishonesty: You're hypocrites for opposing US military deal - Nana Addo fires NDC Dishonesty You're hypocrites for opposing US military deal - Nana Addo fires NDC
Warning: Stop the juju or you will lose 2020 - Owusu Bempah warns NPP Warning Stop the juju or you will lose 2020 - Owusu Bempah warns NPP
Tariq Ramadan: Islamic scholar 'paid woman for silence' Tariq Ramadan Islamic scholar 'paid woman for silence'

Recommended Videos

Politics: Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin Politics Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin
Politics: Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah Politics Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah
Debtor: Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong Debtor Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong



Top Articles

1 Military Enlistment The Ghana Army spokesperson is a fool - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Military Base Saga Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on US military deal...bullet
3 Allegations Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons –...bullet
4 One-District One-Factory Nana Addo may be unable to provide...bullet
5 Warning Stop the juju or you will lose 2020 - Owusu Bempah warns NPPbullet
6 Conspiracy Mahama denies Sierra Leone elections rigging...bullet
7 Full Speech President Akufo-Addo’s full speech on the...bullet
8 Dishonesty You're hypocrites for opposing US military deal...bullet
9 Allegations 80 percent of custom officers are NDC...bullet
10 Military Base Saga Akufo-Addo's speech was just...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons...bullet

Politics

joseph-yamin
Hardship Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin
Parliament of Ghana
Security Members of Parliament demand bodyguards
Tema Mayor
Corruption Bribery allegations against me are untrue - Tema Mayor
Dr. Bawumia
Economy Ghana beyond aid mantra is more than a mere rhetoric - Bawumia