NDC is full of hypocrites - Nana Addo fires


Dishonesty You're hypocrites for opposing US military deal - Nana Addo fires NDC

The President also categorically denied what has been rumoured in the media as a military base agreement with the US.

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo
Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has descended heavily on the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on what he describes as hypocrisy of the highest order.

Nana Addo laid bare into the top hierarchy of the NDC for their posture and statements they have issued on the defence agreement Ghana signed with the United States of America last month.

The President said, "Submitting this agreement to open scrutiny allows us to clear the fog that has clouded our relations with the United States."

"How else would we have exposed the unspeakable hypocrisy of the fraternity of some politicians who make a habit of running with the herds and hunting with the hounds", he added.

Akufo-Addo said this in his address to Ghanaians since the furore of the military deal rocked the nation last week.

The discontent by the opposition NDC and some civil society groups led to a massive demonstration on the principal streets of Accra last week.

Nana Addo further touted his record of a transparent government by saying, "It is this faith in the people that has shaped my entire political career and that has propelled me to run a transparent administration."

The President also categorically denied what has been rumoured in the media as military base agreement with the US. He stated, "Let me state with the clearest affirmation that Ghana has not offered a military base, and will not offer a military base to the US."

In the 16-minute address, the President allayed the fears of Ghanaians by saying, "We have a democracy that has become the beacon for good governance in Africa, a democracy that has survived for a quarter of a century and has encompassed even the most irresponsible epistles of ill-governance in a state of unity and stability."

