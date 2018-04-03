Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons – Asiedu Nketia


Allegations Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons – Asiedu Nketia

According to Asiedu Nketia, the President’s mode of appointment goes a long way to suggest that he is handing key positions to cronies, including his “ex-girlfriends”.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johson Asiedu Nketia, has accused President Akufo-Addo running a family and friends government.

According to him, the President’s mode of appointment goes a long way to suggest that he is handing key positions to cronies, including his “ex-girlfriends”.

READ ALSO:  Allegations: Nana Addo, Bawumia, Martin Amidu are corrupt - Former NDC MP

The NDC scribe pointed to the appointment of Elsie Awadzi as Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana as a classical case.

Asiedu Nketia play

Asiedu Nketia

 

“There is a current Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, that fair lady, ask her history with Nana Addo, that is his ex-girlfriend. This is a fact, put the blame on me, and let people sue me for telling them this,” Mr. Nketia told Accra-based 3FM.

“We have one-third of Akufo-Addo’s family being government appointees. A woman was made ambassador because her major qualification is having a child with Nana Addo. This is a fact.”

He went on to accuse President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party of doing the very thing they accused the Mahama-led administration of doing whiles in opposition.

According to him, the President has appointed more cronies and family members to his government than the erstwhile NDC administration ever did.

READ ALSO: Warning: Mahama cautions public against fake Facebook accounts in his name

”They talked about nepotism, cronyism and so on. They said Mahama was appointing too many of his family members in government and they thought that everything there in terms of contracts and others were monopolized by people close to him,” General Mosquito claimed.

“If you are in government and you want to compromise the neutrality of the institutions that are supposed to restrain your government by putting your favourite people there, in the end you will be misled into thinking that you are helping yourself because you are rather damaging yourself and that is what is happening now,” he added.

He further lamented the manner in which the NPP government is running the country, saying government has almost implemented every policy wrongly.

“They chose free education and then implemented it wrongly, they chose a policy of protecting the environment and implemented it wrongly, and they chose Fulani fight and implemented it wrongly,”  Mr. Nketia said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deceit: Ghanaians are naturally liars - Kofi Wayo Deceit Ghanaians are naturally liars - Kofi Wayo
Allegations: Nana Addo, Bawumia, Martin Amidu are corrupt - Former NDC MP Allegations Nana Addo, Bawumia, Martin Amidu are corrupt - Former NDC MP
NDC Deputy Secretary: Koku Anyidoho says he remains unrepentant NDC Deputy Secretary Koku Anyidoho says he remains unrepentant
Warning: Mahama cautions public against fake Facebook accounts in his name Warning Mahama cautions public against fake Facebook accounts in his name
uniBank Takeover: Bawumia, Addison 'ungrateful' to Duffuor - NDC MP uniBank Takeover Bawumia, Addison 'ungrateful' to Duffuor - NDC MP
Politics: NPP campaign promises biggest "swindle" in history -Kwakye Ofosu Politics NPP campaign promises biggest "swindle" in history -Kwakye Ofosu

Recommended Videos

Easter Message Easter Message
Ghana-US Military Deal: I Support Demo Against US Military Deal – Mahama Ghana-US Military Deal I Support Demo Against US Military Deal – Mahama
State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler



Top Articles

1 Politics NPP campaign promises biggest "swindle" in history -Kwakye Ofosubullet
2 US military Agreement Security analyst calls for impeachment of Nana...bullet
3 NDC Deputy Secretary 'I've not been charged with treason' - Anyidohobullet
4 Violence Hooligans attack NDC MP's house; scores woundedbullet
5 Reshuffle Rasheed Seidu Inusah appointed new BNI bossbullet
6 Politics "No sense" in Anyidoho's coup d'etat comments -Kweku...bullet
7 Ghana US Military Deal How Ghana was shortchanged in the...bullet
8 Military Agreement Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent...bullet
9 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement...bullet
10 Deceit Ghanaians are naturally liars - Kofi Wayobullet

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
9 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Politics Eschew acrimony and put Ghana first -Palmer-Buckle tells NPP,NDC
Murtala Mohammed Akufo-Addo embodies "chaos" and "anarchy" - former NDC MP
Coup Comments Ablakwa: NDC will do nothing to "subvert the constitution"
Jubillee House Government justifies renaming of presidential villa