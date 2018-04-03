Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons – Asiedu Nketia

news

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johson Asiedu Nketia, has accused President Akufo-Addo running a family and friends government.

According to him, the President’s mode of appointment goes a long way to suggest that he is handing key positions to cronies, including his “ex-girlfriends”.

The NDC scribe pointed to the appointment of Elsie Awadzi as Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana as a classical case.

“There is a current Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, that fair lady, ask her history with Nana Addo, that is his ex-girlfriend. This is a fact, put the blame on me, and let people sue me for telling them this,” Mr. Nketia told Accra-based 3FM.

“We have one-third of Akufo-Addo’s family being government appointees. A woman was made ambassador because her major qualification is having a child with Nana Addo. This is a fact.”

He went on to accuse President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party of doing the very thing they accused the Mahama-led administration of doing whiles in opposition.

According to him, the President has appointed more cronies and family members to his government than the erstwhile NDC administration ever did.

”They talked about nepotism, cronyism and so on. They said Mahama was appointing too many of his family members in government and they thought that everything there in terms of contracts and others were monopolized by people close to him,” General Mosquito claimed.

“If you are in government and you want to compromise the neutrality of the institutions that are supposed to restrain your government by putting your favourite people there, in the end you will be misled into thinking that you are helping yourself because you are rather damaging yourself and that is what is happening now,” he added.

He further lamented the manner in which the NPP government is running the country, saying government has almost implemented every policy wrongly.

“They chose free education and then implemented it wrongly, they chose a policy of protecting the environment and implemented it wrongly, and they chose Fulani fight and implemented it wrongly,” Mr. Nketia said.