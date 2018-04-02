Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo, Bawumia, Martin Amidu are corrupt - Former NDC MP


Allegations Nana Addo, Bawumia, Martin Amidu are corrupt - Former NDC MP

The former NDC MP also accused Nana Addo of cooking figures to deceive Ghanaians on the economy.

Mr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, former Member of Parliament for Nantong and deputy minister for Information has said he is not corrupt as compared to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

He has challenged the government to take him on over any issue that borders on corruption.

He said he will outweigh the trio when placed on the scale of incorruptibility.

READ MORE: 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor

"I'm told somebody told somebody that he sat somewhere and someone said 'ooh', that Martin Amidu says he has something to prosecute about me. I am more incorruptible than Amidu and Akufo-Addo, Bawumia combined!.

READ ALSO: Bawumia, Addison 'ungrateful' to Duffuor - NDC MP

"More incorruptible than them! More incorruptible. And I hear these funny stories. I don’t want to be charged for contempt but there are some cases before court and I find the cases funny," he said when addressing students at the Tamale Technical University over the weekend.

