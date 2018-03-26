Home > News > Politics >

'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor


Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor

Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) brand their arrest and prosecution as political witch-hunting.

  • Published:
Some ministers and appointees of the erstwhile Mahama administration alleged to have either engaged in corrupt practices or superintended over financial malfeasance, are living in fear, following the announcement by the government that it will start prosecution of those involved soon.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor will be one of the fulfillments of major promises of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

Former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

 

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr. Sylvester Mensah, former National Coordinator of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Kofi Portuphy, former CEO of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Attivor and former Managing Director of Intercity State Transport Corporation, Mr. Samuel Nuamah Donkor will face the Special Prosecutor.

Sylvester Mensah

Sylvester Mensah

 

Others are former Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Elvis Afryie Ankrah, former Executive Director of Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), Dr. George Crentsil, former CEO of Driver and Vehicle  Licencing Authority (DVLA), Rudolph Berkley, former CEO of National Youth Authority (NYA), former Minister of Sports and now MP for Bawku Central in the Upper East Region, Mahama Ayariga, National Organiser of NDC, Kofi Adams, and entrepreneur, Selassie Ibrahim.

Sedinam Tamakloe

 

The rest are Presidential Staffer, Kwesi Baffoe-Bonnie, former CEO of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen K. Opuni, former Board Chairman of SSNIT, Professor Joshua Alabi, Presidential Aides, Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, and Vincent Senam Kuagbenu, who was the former Director of the National Service Secretariat, and one Sandow Seidu Kpedu, who was attached to the former First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, and many more.

Selassie Ibrahim

 

Already, the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the National Communication Authority (NCA), William Tevie, and four others, have been put before a High Court over the alleged fraudulent $6 million contract between the NCA and Infraloks Development Limited (IDL).

Former Minister of Transport Dzifa Attivor

Former Minister of Transport Dzifa Attivor
 

Mr. Tevie, alongside the former board chairman, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie; Alhaji Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator; Nana Owusu Ensaw, a former board member and the head of IDL, George Oppong, have been charged and arraigned for willfully causing financial loss to the State contrary to section 23(1) and section 179(3) (a) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

 

They have also been charged with 16 other offences. The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges, and were granted bail to the tune of $1 million each with 3 sureties.

Mahama Ayariga

