Akufo-Addo names new Second Deputy BoG Governor

President Nana Addo Dakwah Akufo-Addo has appointed an international economic and financial lawyer, Elsie Awadzi as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

Announcing the appointment of Mrs Awadzi on his Facebook timeline, Nana Akufo-Addo said this was done in consultation with the Council of State.

Until her appointment, she was a Senior Counsel of the IMF’s Legal Department (Financial and Fiscal Law Unit) with experience working in countries such as Japan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom; and advised on financial sector reforms in many countries in the context of the IMF’s surveillance, lending, and technical assistance activities.

Mrs Awadzi is an international economic and financial lawyer with a total of 21 years of professional experience working in various capacities in Ghana and internationally.

Her key areas of specialization are financial sector development and regulation, financial stability assessments, the design of crisis management frameworks and financial safety nets, and legal and institutional aspects of public financial management.

She holds an LL.M. degree (International Business and Economic Law) with distinction from the Georgetown University Law Centre, an M.B.A. (Finance) from the University of Ghana and an LL.B. Degree from the same university.

The Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank position became vacant after Dr Johnson Asiama resigned in January 2018.