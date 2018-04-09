Conduct periodic inspection at mining sites – Tony Aubyn

news

A Former Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Dr. Tony Aubyn has called for an increase in the inspection at mining sites in order to prevent or reduce accidents that lead to deaths.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Aubyn said the periodic inspections should be unannounced.

“Mining is a very dangerous and risky business and so we must make sure that those who go to work every morning at mining sites return home. What happened at Newmont is unfortunate. Over the years, I will say Ghana has improved when it comes to safety at our mining sites. I think periodic and scheduled inspections at our mining sites should happen. Unannounced inspections should take place once a while also. Monitoring and Supervision should increase at our mining sites.”

His comments come after some 6 contractor workers of mining giant Newmont Ghana died.

Confirming the death which occurred on Saturday April 7, 2018, a statement said two others were treated and discharged.

“The entire Newmont family is devastated by this tragic accident and our priority is to provide support to the families, friends and co-workers of the deceased,” said Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont’s Africa Operations.

Meanwhile, the President of Affected Miners association Kennedy Adu called on the management of Newmont to compensate the families of the deceased miners appropriately.

“Some of the sub-contractors working at Newmont do not pay attention to safety and that is unfortunate. For Newmont as a company, they really care about safety. I am expecting Newmont to take care of the families of the deceased. The children of those who have lost their lives should be taken through school to the University level.”