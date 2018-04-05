Home > News > Business >

Controller’s office denies 50 workers entry for lateness


Lateness To Work Controller’s office denies 50 workers entry for lateness

The workers who were about 50 said this was happening for the first time.

  • Published:
Controller and Accountant General's Department play

Controller and Accountant General's Department
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some staff of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department today (Thursday) were made to stand at the department’s main gate for an hour for reporting late to work.

The workers who were about 50 in number were only allowed to enter their offices after their details were taken.

The workers told Accra-based Citi FM this was happening for the first time.

READ ALSO: BoG closes down 'Wyselink Microfinance' for operating with a fake license

This comes a day after the Metro Mass Transit asked about 50 workers home for reporting late to work.

This happened when the Board Chairman paid an unannounced visit and discovered most workers were coming in late.

Corporate Communications Manager of Metro Mass Transit, George Krobea Asante said that the management of the company will meet to decide what sanctions will be meted out to the affected workers.

“In his [Ahmed Arthur’s] wisdom, he asked them to go back to their houses for a decision to be taken later by management.”

“Whatever decision that management has to take will be in line with what is provided within the collective bargaining agreement of the workers.”

READ ALSO: Ghana lost over $900M in oil royalties, taxes – Think Tank

Mr Krobea Asante stressed that punctuality was a basic tenet of the transport industry hence the need for discipline.

In January 2018, the Railways Development Minister, Joe Ghartey, sent home 14 staff from his ministry who reported to work late.

The affected staff comprised nine permanent staff and five national service personnel.

Sources indicate that Mr Ghartey’s actions has improved the reporting time of staff even though no further disciplinary action was taken.

“It was a wake-up call, and I will monitor their response which I believe will be positive… I have to put on record that the staff have worked very hard last year [2017], but I am just asking them to work harder,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

BoG closes down 'Wyselink Microfinance' for operating with a fake license BoG closes down 'Wyselink Microfinance' for operating with a fake license
NAGRAT strike: Gov’t releases Ghc40m for teachers’ arrears NAGRAT strike Gov’t releases Ghc40m for teachers’ arrears
KWID: Renault introduces affordable set of cars to Ghana market KWID Renault introduces affordable set of cars to Ghana market
Oil Production In Ghana: Foreign oil companies not cheating Ghana – Alex Mould Oil Production In Ghana Foreign oil companies not cheating Ghana – Alex Mould
Oil Production: Ghana lost over $900M in oil royalties, taxes – Think Tank Oil Production Ghana lost over $900M in oil royalties, taxes – Think Tank
Taxpayer Identification Numbers: We will enforce TIN laws to the letter – GRA Taxpayer Identification Numbers We will enforce TIN laws to the letter – GRA

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Tax Identification Number 13 things you cannot do without a TIN in Ghanabullet
2 KWID Renault introduces affordable set of cars to Ghana marketbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Daniel Kumevor Catching up with a Ghanaian crew member on Emiratesbullet
5 Oil Production In Ghana Foreign oil companies not cheating Ghana...bullet
6 Oil Production Ghana lost over $900M in oil royalties, taxes –...bullet
7 Loan Defaulters Local businesses are the worst culprits in...bullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
9 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
10 Taxpayer Identification Numbers We will enforce TIN...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet

Business

Cost Of Tariff Electricity tariff reduction will commence after second purchase in April
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
In Parliament Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before Parliament over GH¢28.8m contract
Cost of Power Electricity tariff reduction takes effect today
Barclays bank logo
Banking In Ghana Barclays Bank Ghana made GH¢386m in profits in 2017