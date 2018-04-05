Controller’s office denies 50 workers entry for lateness

news

Some staff of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department today (Thursday) were made to stand at the department’s main gate for an hour for reporting late to work.

The workers who were about 50 in number were only allowed to enter their offices after their details were taken.

The workers told Accra-based Citi FM this was happening for the first time.

This comes a day after the Metro Mass Transit asked about 50 workers home for reporting late to work.

This happened when the Board Chairman paid an unannounced visit and discovered most workers were coming in late.

Corporate Communications Manager of Metro Mass Transit, George Krobea Asante said that the management of the company will meet to decide what sanctions will be meted out to the affected workers.

“In his [Ahmed Arthur’s] wisdom, he asked them to go back to their houses for a decision to be taken later by management.”

“Whatever decision that management has to take will be in line with what is provided within the collective bargaining agreement of the workers.”

Mr Krobea Asante stressed that punctuality was a basic tenet of the transport industry hence the need for discipline.

In January 2018, the Railways Development Minister, Joe Ghartey, sent home 14 staff from his ministry who reported to work late.

The affected staff comprised nine permanent staff and five national service personnel.

Sources indicate that Mr Ghartey’s actions has improved the reporting time of staff even though no further disciplinary action was taken.

“It was a wake-up call, and I will monitor their response which I believe will be positive… I have to put on record that the staff have worked very hard last year [2017], but I am just asking them to work harder,” he said.