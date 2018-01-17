Home > News > Business >

ECG is not recruiting


Scam Alert ECG is not recruiting

A statement issued by the Electricity Company of Ghana indicated that the recruitment notice on social media was fake and called on the general public to disregard it.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has asked the general public to ignore a recruitment notice purported to be from the company.

In a statement issued by the company, it denied issuing any recruitment notice. It described the recruitment notice on social media as fake.

“We wish to state categorically that this announcement is false and should be ignored.”

It added that such an announcement will officially be made and advertised in the print media, on radio and television.

The statement advised the public to verify any such information on the company’s website www.ecggh.com and social media if they ever come across them.

A false notice making the rounds suggest that ECG is receiving applications to increase its workforce.

