Expatriates fail to appear before ad hoc committee

The five-member Parliamentary Committee tasked to investigate the alleged extortion of monies from expatriates in the country during the 2017 Ghana Expatriates Business Awards, have had to suspend sitting on Tuesday (January 16, 2017).

The suspension is because none of the expatriates invited to testify before the committee showed up.

The Chairman of the committee, Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, said although they wrote official letters to the expatriates, “none have shown up so we are unable to continue with the work of the committee for the day.”

“…So we adjourn and probably contact them again to appear before us at a later date to be determined by the Committee. We will give them that opportunity to appear before us,” he added.

The committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament on the request of the Minority in Parliament.

The minority accused the organisers and government of extorting money from Chief Executives before allowing them to sit close to President Akufo-Addo.

So far, the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremateng as well as officials from the Millennium Excellence Foundation, organizers of the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards, have all appeared before the committee.

However, there are suggestions the expatriate business executives may not show up due to the political nature of the matter, and the effect it could have on their businesses going forward.

The Committee, which has been sitting since last Thursday, is supposed to present its report to Parliament on January 24, 2018.