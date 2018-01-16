Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users

news

President Akufo-Addo has announced a 14% reduction in electricity tariffs for all non-residential users across the country.

The reduction is expected to take effect starting from January 2018, the President said.

Speaking at the opening of the 8th Salon Academy of the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers, held at the Mensah Sarbah Hall, University of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said the reduction was in line with government’s policy to boost businesses in the country.

“From January this year, the non-residential tariff rate, which is the rate which includes all of you here, is being reduced by an average of 14%. For barbers, it is being reduced by 18%; for hairdressers and beauticians, 15.7%, and for tailors, 9.8%,” he said.

He explained that that government is committed to making sure private businesses stand on their feet, insisting the 14% reduction should go a long way to give businesses a tilt.

“An average bill last year was GH¢562 a month. With this reduction from January, it is coming down to GH¢473 a month, which means GH¢88 has been taken from the electricity tariff that you pay. We want to encourage private business, and make businesses stand on their feet,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo went on to thank the Association for their support during the 2016 elections. According to him, Ghanaians can expect the Free SHS to get even better by 2020, whiles also pledging to fulfil his other campaign promises.

“By the grace of God, Free SHS, which some said was not possible or would be possible only after 20 years, is now a reality in our country. Free SHS has come to stay. It is going to be a central feature of the education architecture of our country. We are not going to go back on it. By 2020, all students in form 1, form 2 and form 3, would enjoy the free SHS policy,” he said.

The president further assured the hundreds of beauticians and hair dressers gathered that his government will do its best to strengthen the private sector, saying “it is the government of the private sector”.