Ghanaians will see transformation in 2018 – Dr Bawumia


Ghanaians will see transformation in 2018 – Dr Bawumia

According to Bawumia, the government has used its first year to lay a solid foundation.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said Ghanaians will feel real transformation in their lives in 2018 due to the number of policies rolled out to boost the economy.

According to him, the government has used its first year to lay a solid foundation, adding all is set for a positive outlook in 2018.

Opening the 69th edition of the Annual New Year School at the University of Ghana on Monday, January 15, 2018, he said the government will ensure "transparent accounting for our natural resources exported such as gold, oil and introduce new financing model for development: leveraging our natural resources."

Dr Bawumia added that the country will witness the largest investment in infrastructure plan for Economic Transformation which will focus on "Railways – Eastern, Line, Western Line, Central Spine – Private sector driven, the completed Sekondi to Takoradi (10km) line, Roads and interchanges, Bridges, Water, Rural Electrification among others."

He said the future looks bright, despite inheriting a gloomy economy adding that the government has fulfilled its campaign promises such as the launch of the flagship Free SHS education programme, lowering of taxes, restoration of teacher and nursing training allowances, NHIS resuscitation, and creating jobs among others.

He said the Zongo Development Fund, Development Authorities,  One District One Factory, Nation Builders Corps – 100,000 graduates, Land Digitalization, E-Passports and E-Visas and many others will be implemented this year.

"Much of the focus of the Digital Address System drive in 2018 will be to integrate it with key government agencies such as ECG, Ghana Water Company, SSNIT, etc," Dr Bawumia added.

We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumia

