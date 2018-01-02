NPP Government :  Ghanaians will benefit more from gov’t policies in 2018 – Boadu

news

The Acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said that Ghanaians will enjoy the benefits of the government’s policies in 2018.

“I am of the firm conviction that 2018 shall be much more fascinating and greater in view of the life-changing policy interventions that are being rolled out by the hardworking Nana Addo-Bawumia government,” Mr Boadu said in a new year message, adding that “I'm confident that Insha Allah, the full impact of these award-winning laudable interventions would be felt this year and beyond.”

READ ALSO: Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP poster

Assessing the previous year, he said 2017 was great despite some few setbacks which they hope to resolve in 2018.

“Certainly, the greatest of all the happenings in 2017 was what we witnessed on January 7, where the Ghanaian people gladly welcomed a new regime.”

READ ALSO: Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo

That regime according to him, “proved to be one of incorruptibility, good governance and prosperity for the Ghanaian people.”

Mr Boadu prayed 2018 brings more grace and fortune to Ghanaians. He also urged Ghanaians to pray for the country and government and remain steadfast that the Ghanaian dream is fast becoming a reality.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to move with “supersonic speed” this year to ensure the country acquires the needed transformation it deserves.