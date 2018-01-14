Gov't accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers

news

The Minority in Parliament is accusing the Akufo-Addo administration of hiding the full list of presidential staffers.

READ MORE: I instructed GEBA organisers not to collect money – Alan

Minority Leader Haruna Iddirisu says the Flagstaff House has failed to submit to parliament the names of people who work at the presidency.

This, he noted, goes against the principles of accountability.

"Where is the accountability and transparency? We demanded it [list] on the floor of parliament because we wanted to know as the numbers have been bloated,” he told Joy News.

He also alleged that President Akufo-Addo has appointed persons to the offices which are not a creation of the statute.

"You see him create deputy chief executive of an office yet in the law there is no position for such a person [in that particular office]…, he said.

READ MORE: Amidu is competent, Parliament must approve him without delays - Fuseini

“At best, they send two deputy chief executives when there is only one deputy chief executive,” he added.