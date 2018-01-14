Home > News > Politics >

Gov't accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers


Accountability Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers

Minority Leader Haruna Iddirisu says the Flagstaff House has failed to submit to parliament the names of people who work at the presidency.

  Published:
play Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader
The Minority in Parliament is accusing the Akufo-Addo administration of hiding the full list of presidential staffers.

This, he noted, goes against the principles of accountability.

"Where is the accountability and transparency? We demanded it [list] on the floor of parliament because we wanted to know as the numbers have been bloated,” he told Joy News.

He also alleged that President Akufo-Addo has appointed persons to the offices which are not a creation of the statute.

"You see him create deputy chief executive of an office yet in the law there is no position for such a person [in that particular office]…, he said.

“At best, they send two deputy chief executives when there is only one deputy chief executive,” he added.

