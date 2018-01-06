Expats Awards :  Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal

news

Ghana's parliament has agreed to set up a five-member committee to probe allegation of extortion from expatriate businesses by the Trade and Industry Ministry at an awards night.

The committee is composed of three members of the Majority New Patriotic Party and two from the Minority National Democratic Congress.

They are Ameyaw Kyeremeh, Majority Chief Whip, who will Chair the Committee, Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, and Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, MP for Adentan.

On the Minority side are James Klutsey Avedzie, Deputy Minority Leader, and Dominic Ayine, the MP for Bolgatanga East.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, in ruling for the formation of the committee, said the Committee is expected to submit its report to the House “as soon as possible, one day after our recall which is 24th [January 2018].”

It has been alleged that expatriate businesses were charged $100,000 to allow them to sit close to the President Nana Akufo-Addo during the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards held in the country.

The Flagstaff earlier summoned the sector minister, Alan Kyeremanten, to disclose fully what the issue was to President Akufo-Addo.

After briefing the president, the Flagstaff House issued a statement saying officials at the Trade Ministry did no wrong in commercialising the Presidential Table at the recent Ghana Expatriate Business Awards (GEBA).

The facts, as reported to the president, do not disclose any wrongdoing on the part of the minister of any government official.”

“The President has therefore asked the minister to put those facts before the Ghanaian people,”it added.