Home > News > Local >

Expats Awards :  Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal


Expats Awards Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal

The committee is composed of three members of the Majority New Patriotic Party and two from the Minority National Democratic Congress.

  • Published:
play Speaker of Parliament, Mike Aaron Oquaye.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana's parliament has agreed to set up a five-member committee to probe allegation of extortion from expatriate businesses by the Trade and Industry Ministry at an awards night.

The committee is composed of three members of the Majority New Patriotic Party and two from the Minority National Democratic Congress.

READ MORE: Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo

They are Ameyaw Kyeremeh, Majority Chief Whip, who will Chair the Committee, Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, and Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, MP for Adentan.

On the Minority side are James Klutsey Avedzie, Deputy Minority Leader, and Dominic Ayine, the MP for Bolgatanga East.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, in ruling for the formation of the committee, said the Committee is expected to submit its report to the House “as soon as possible, one day after our recall which is 24th [January 2018].”

It has been alleged that expatriate businesses were charged $100,000 to allow them to sit close to the President Nana Akufo-Addo during the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards held in the country.

The Flagstaff earlier summoned the sector minister, Alan Kyeremanten, to disclose fully what the issue was to President Akufo-Addo.

After briefing the president, the Flagstaff House issued a statement saying officials at the Trade Ministry did no wrong in commercialising the Presidential Table at the recent Ghana Expatriate Business Awards (GEBA).

The facts, as reported to the president, do not disclose any wrongdoing on the part of the minister of any government official.”

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected 'sakawa' man for trying to withdraw money

“The President has therefore asked the minister to put those facts before the Ghanaian people,”it added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship: Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife
RIP: What killed Alhaji Bature? RIP What killed Alhaji Bature?
RIP: A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature RIP A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature
Revelations: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true
Sad: Alhaji Bature has died Sad Alhaji Bature has died
Ghana Education Service: Rev. Bettey demoted for alleged forgery Ghana Education Service Rev. Bettey demoted for alleged forgery

Recommended Videos

Education: Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
TV Licence: Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw
NPP MP: Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians



Top Articles

1 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
2 Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting'...bullet
3 Sad Alhaji Bature has diedbullet
4 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in...bullet
5 In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bubullet
6 Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with stretch...bullet
7 High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS...bullet
8 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
9 CAF Awards Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabbybullet
10 In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Fight Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo
Cash For Seat Speaker summons MPs over ‘extortion’ of expatriates
$100k Expats Saga Trade Minister responds; says GHȻ2.6m was raised
Ghana Club 100 GLICO HEALTHCARE is the 3rd fastest growing company in GIPC Ghana Club 100
$100K Saga Presidency denies having knowledge of $100,000 'expatriate extortion'
Expats Extortion Alan summoned by Nana Addo over alleged Trade Ministry extortion
Expats Payment Parliament must investigate $100k expats saga – Vitus Azeem
Ghana Club 100 Newmont Ghana’s Akyem mine ranked Ghana’s no.1 for 2nd consecutive year
Jospog Group of Companies Jospong to construct $11.5m wastewater treatment facility in kumasi
1-District,1-Factory Akufo-Addo says he won’t repeat Nkrumah’s industrialisation mistakes

Top Videos

1 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will...bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
4 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
5 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free...bullet
6 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
7 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
8 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is...bullet
9 Called to Order "Vacate military land" - Defence...bullet
10 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000...bullet

Local

In Tema 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway
Photos US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana
Armed Fulani herdsmen
Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State
Sad Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish