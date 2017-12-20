Home > News > Business >

Expats Extortion :  Alan summoned by Nana Addo over alleged Trade Ministry extortion


Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given Alan Kyeremanten until 5 pm today (Wednesday) to report to him.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has summoned the Trade and Industry Minister, over the allegations that his ministry charged expatriates between $25,000 and $100,000 for them to sit close to the President at an awards ceremony.

The President has given Alan Kyeremanten until 5 pm today (Wednesday) to report to him.

Alan Kyeremanteng is expected to disclose fully what the issue is to President Akufo-Addo.

The President’s summon comes a day after near fisticuffs in Parliament on Tuesday (December 19, 2018) between former deputy Education minister Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa and deputy minister for Trade Carlos Ahenkora, who signed the controversial document.

The NDC MP for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak alleged that the foreign business owners were charged as much as $100,000 to sit close to the president at the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards (GEBA).

The Trade Ministry has, however, explained it was not responsible for the supposed charges that expatriate businesses paid.

According to the ministry, “the GEBA was the brainchild of the Millennium Excellence Foundation, an entity noted for its prowess and credibility in the organisation of world-class events such as the Millennium Excellence Awards and the Accra Marathon."

